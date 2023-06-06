Video: See Steven Skybell in Rehearsal for THE LEHMAN TRILOGY at The Huntington

The production runs from Tuesday, June 13 - Sunday, July 16, 2023 at the Huntington Theatre,

By: Jun. 06, 2023

The Huntington is presenting The Lehman Trilogy, the 2022 Tony Award-winning Best Play by Stefano Massini, adapted to English by Ben Power, and directed by longtime ACT Artistic Director Carey Perloff. The production runs from Tuesday, June 13 - Sunday, July 16, 2023 at the Huntington Theatre (264 Huntington Ave).

Watch Steven Skybell perform the opening monologue of The Lehman Trilogy in rehearsal below!

The Lehman Trilogy is an epic and timely story of family, ambition, and risk, sprawling across 163 years of history and shining a calculating spotlight on the spectacular rise and fall of the Lehman Brothers, a family and a company that changed the world.

Performed entirely by three actors and one musician, the story follows the original three Lehman brothers, then their sons and grandsons, as they journey from rags to riches to ruin. In 1840s Alabama, a Bavarian immigrant dreams of a better life for his family. By the early 2000s, his descendants trigger unprecedented financial disaster. In a marvel of storytelling, this extraordinary piece of theatre is both an intimate saga about a family and a monumental exposé of unbridled capitalism.

The Huntington's production of The Lehman Trilogy will be the first to originate in the US and be directed by an American director. Perloff's unique vision for the production includes having a musician on stage, playing music throughout the performance to anchor the time and place of various scenes, and a scenic design that features wooden crates and barrels reminiscent of the containers used to store and ship cotton, the original source of the Lehman brothers' wealth.




