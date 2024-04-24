Great Barrington Public Theater To Host Free Community Events This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Great Barrington Public Theater preludes summer with four FREE evening events for all theater lovers, at St. James Place, Great Barrington.

Free events include a curated selection of 10-minute short play readings (Tues., April 30, repeated Thurs., May 2, 7pm); the second public reading of Anne Undeland's newest work, Madame Mozart, The Lacrymosa (Weds., May 1, 7pm); and a first-time reading of Cucumber Sandwiches, a brand-new play by Leigh Curran (Tues., May 14, 7pm).

As part of its founding mission, Great Barrington Public Theater focuses on the development of new work, especially by local playwrights. In line with that aim, the artistic and production staff at GB Public work with Berkshire Voices playwrights' collaborative to bring new play readings to our audiences. The first play in the company's 2024 summer season Dog People, was developed by Berkshire Voices member Leigh Strimbeck and given its first public reading by GBPT in 2022.

Over the next few weeks, before summer rolls out, the company is presenting four FREE staged events including two evening readings of eight new 10-minute plays from Berkshire Voices writers; a reading of Madame Mozart, The Lacrymosa, GB Public's first commissioned work; by Anne Undeland; and a first-time reading of Cucumber Sandwiches, a brand-new dramedy by Leigh Curran.

GBPT Associate Artistic Director Judy Braha facilitates the company's work with Berkshire Voices, and is directing Undeland's commissioned play, which was given its first public reading last summer to very favorable audience response. “New work is the heartbeat of GB Public,” Braha points out. “Over the next few weeks, we have a great lineup of readings coming to St. James Place that we think have potential for future production. Audience response plays a critical role in our development process. These events give theater lovers an opportunity to see new work hot off the presses and gain insight to the creative process involved in the art and craft of playwriting.”

Tues., April 30, repeated Thurs., May 2 is a selection of eight 10-minute play readings from Berkshire Voices, co-directed by Liam Castellan and Joshua Briggs: A One Act of Contrition, by Joe Lyman; A Delicious Bite of Your Heart, by Elisabeth Ruthman; Blood Feud, by Max Rissman; Dating in the Workplace and Other Acts of Courage, by Liam Castellan; Neighbors, by Allan Greenberg; Pressed Against Strangers, by Leigh Curran; Rehab, by Carolyn Kay Brancato; Waiting for Catastrophe, by Gabrielle Orcha.

Weds., May 1 sees the second public reading of Undeland's Madame Mozart, The Lacrymosa. Directed by Braha, it features well-known Berkshire actors Tara Franklin and Ryan Winkles, with Mozart's music played live by pianist Larry Wallach.

On Tues., May 14, audiences get a first taste of Leigh Curran's Cucumber Sandwiches a refreshing dramedy about two well-heeled women struggling to preserve their lifelong friendship in the face of buried secrets and a rapidly changing world.

Tickets and More Information

All coming free events are presented at 7pm, St. James Place, 352 Main St., Great Barrington. Tickets can be reserved by emailing tristan.greatbarringtonpublic@gmail.com, specifying event date.

Great Barrington Public Theater's four-show summer season plays May 31-August 25, on two stages in the Daniel Arts Center, Bard College at Simon's Rock, in Great Barrington, with the closing show staged in association with Shakespeare & Company at their Elayne P. Bernstein theater, Lenox. More information and tickets for the summer productions are available on the company website