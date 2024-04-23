Nova Comedy Collective to Present New Show ADVENTURE IMPROV

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Nova Comedy Collective's new show, ADVENTURE IMPROV, is a fun, interactive musical comedy experience for the whole family!

Premiering at The Rockwell Theater in Davis Square, Somerville, Adventure Improv is an improvised expedition - exploring the bizarre, topsy-turvy landscape of imagination! Every performance will be an entirely unique experience, providing our audience entry into a whimsical world tailor-made just for them. From the moment lights go up, our stellar cast of comedians will interact with the audience, gathering suggestions to inspire improvised scenes in worlds that have never been seen before. Kids in the audience will have opportunities to join the cast on-stage to participate in our scenes and feel like rockstars! Our Musical Director will be improvising alongside us throughout the show, underscoring every scene and launching our performers into Broadway-worthy songs.

Whitney Hawkins will be the director of this adventure through imagination. After directing and performing in ImprovBoston's Family Show for 6 seasons, she's excited to lend her talents to The Nova. "We're a little bit 'family entertainment' and a little bit 'clean comedy'," Hawkins says, "This cast can tailor the show for any audience and have folks of any age rolling in the aisles. Yes, we're here for the kids, but we're also here for parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents. This is a show for anyone."

Adventure Improv will premiere on May 11th at 2:00 PM, at The Rockwell Theater in Davis Square, Somerville. For tickets and more information, visit thenovacomedy.com/adventure, and follow The Nova Comedy Collective on Instagram @thenovacomedy, and on Facebook at facebook.com/thenovacomedy.