Video: PRIMARY TRUST at Barrington Stage Company

Barrington Stage Company is currently presenting the regional premiere production of Primary Trust, by actress/playwright Eboni Booth. The play, which is the 2024 Pulitzer Prize winner for Drama, is directed by Jennifer Chang. Check out video footage from the production here!



The production, the final show of BSC’s 2024 season, runs through Sunday, October 13 at the St. Germain Stage, 30 Linden Street. Tickets are available at barringtonstageco.com, or by calling 413-236-8888.

The cast of Primary Trust features Kyle Haden (Regional: Chimerica, A Few Good Men; Television: “American Rust”) as Bert, C. David Johnson (BSC: Tribes; Broadway: The Children, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert) as Clay/Sam, Hilary Ward (Regional: American Fast, Sense and Sensibility: Television: “Sharp Objects,” “All the Way”) as Corinna, and Justin Weaks (Off-Broadway: i need space; Regional: Angels in America: Millennium Approaches, Gloria) as Kenneth.



Kenneth, a 38-year-old bookstore worker, has a happy life filled with simple pleasures like Mai Tais with his lifelong best friend. But he is shaken from his routines after a sudden layoff. In finding a new job at a local bank, he starts to open up to others while also opening up moments from his past. The Observer says, Primary Trust “will restore your faith in theater’s elemental storytelling powers.”



Scenic design is by Baron Pugh. Costume design is by Danielle Preston. Lighting design is by Bryan Ealey. Sound design is by Salvador Zamora. Production stage manager is Tyler Crow. Casting is by McCorkle Casting Ltd.

