COME FROM AWAY to Play North Shore Music Theatre This Fall

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The worldwide phenomenon COME FROM AWAY will land on stage at Bill Hanney's North Shore Music Theatre on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 and will play through Sunday, September 27, 2026.

COME FROM AWAY is a moving and uplifting musical based on the true story of what happened in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland, on September 11, 2001. When 38 planes carrying nearly 7,000 passengers were unexpectedly diverted there, the residents of this isolated community opened their hearts and homes to the stranded travelers. What began as a day of global tragedy transformed into a powerful tale of compassion, connection, and humanity. With a vibrant, folk-inspired score and a fast-paced, ensemble-driven narrative, COME FROM AWAY captures the tensions, culture clashes, and eventual camaraderie that unfolded over several unforgettable days. This Tony Award-winning musical celebrates the best of the human spirit and the extraordinary capacity for good in the face of crisis.

The cast of COME FROM AWAY will feature Brandon Alvión (Bob & Others), Kyle Nicholas Anderson (Oz & Others), David Benoit (Claude & Others), Danny Burgos (Kevin J & Others), Mary Callanan (Beulah & Others), Matthew Bryan Feld (Nick & Others), Laurel Harris (Beverley & Others), Victoria Huston-Elem (Bonnie & Others), Nick Lehan (Kevin T & Others), Alaina Mills (Janice & Others), Susan Oliveras (Diane & Others), and Carla Woods (Hannah & Others).

Rounding out the 18-member cast, Marie Eife, Andrew Harvey, Xavier May, Robyn Riddick, Robert Saoud, and Nicole Weitzman will be the offstage covers.

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