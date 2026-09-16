Photos: COME FROM AWAY At North Shore Music Theatre
The Tony Award-winning musical is currently playing at North Shore Music Theatre in Beverly, Massachusetts.
Come From Away is now playing at North Shore Music Theatre through September 27. Check out new production photos from the musical below!
Based on the true story of the events in Gander, Newfoundland, on September 11, 2001, Come From Away follows the residents of the small community after 38 planes carrying nearly 7,000 passengers are unexpectedly diverted there. As locals open their homes to the stranded travelers, the musical explores the connections that develop amid the tragedy and uncertainty of the days that follow.
Featuring a folk-inspired score and an ensemble-driven story, Come From Away received the Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical following its Broadway premiere.
Performances at North Shore Music Theatre take place Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., with matinees Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m.
For tickets and information, call (978) 232-7200, visit nsmt.org, or visit the box office at 54 Dunham Road in Beverly, Massachusetts.
Photo Credit: Paul Lyden
The Cast of COME FROM AWAY
The Cast of COME FROM AWAY
The Cast of COME FROM AWAY
The Cast of COME FROM AWAY
The Cast of COME FROM AWAY
The Cast of COME FROM AWAY
The Cast of COME FROM AWAY
The Cast of COME FROM AWAY
The Cast of COME FROM AWAY
The Cast of COME FROM AWAY
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