In a loving tribute to Provincetown, singing sensation Seth Sikes has released his latest music video, The Trolley Song. Sikes, a longtime interpreter of the songs of the great Judy Garland, performs this signature Garland song from her classic film Meet Me in St Louis. Backed by a full cast Sikes performs the much-loved song on location in Provincetown on the local trolley car.

Seth Sikes will be headlining in Provincetown with his new show Seth Sikes Sings Judy and Liza and Barbra, etc. at the just refurbished Post Office Café and Cabaret. Performances are on July 12, 13, 19 & 20. The venue is located at 303 Commercial Street. Tickets can be found at: Seth Sikes - PROVINCETOWN TICKETS

"When I first saw Provincetown's Mayfair Trolley, I pictured myself as Judy Garland riding it down Commercial Street and falling for a fellow passenger. My video is a love letter to both Judy and P-Town, because the town itself feels like a movie set," said Sikes. The Trolley Song was written by Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane. The video was directed by Jason Dottley and features cameos by many P-Town vacationers and residents. Making a cameo in the video and playing The Boy Next Door is Alex Morse, Provincetown's new town manager. Morse previously served as the Mayor of Holyoke, Massachusetts for 10 years and was the city's youngest and first openly gay mayor and, at the time, among the youngest mayors in the United States.

The Trolley Song is the latest video from Sikes who, throughout 2020, created a series of colorful, upbeat videos which spoofed Covid life and promoted mask safety in Manhattan and on Fire Island. All of his videos went viral.

Sikes is one of New York City's most popular nightclub singers. Prior to the Covid crisis, he had been performing sold-out club appearances in Manhattan clubs and in other cities. Sikes's critically-acclaimed tributes to Judy Garland (which won a Broadway World Award), Liza Minnelli and Bernadette Peters are a consistent draw for audiences. The hardworking Sikes, a native of Texas, was also Associate Director of the multiple Tony-award winning musical The Band's Visit.

The talented performer recently returned to live performances in New York with a sold-out show at The Green Room 42 which won rave reviews. BroadwayWorld said, "Seth Sikes rocked its intimate space with a tenor voice of skilled intonation, articulation and pitch. He belts with the best of them and even with much of his material recognized as women's songs, he is able to tread a fine line in keeping things from distorting into caricature (not easy when you're channeling a bit of Barbra and Judy)."