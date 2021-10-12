VIDEO: Inside Rehearsal For The World Premiere of A CROSSING A DANCE MUSICAL

Learn more about the music of A CROSSING: A DANCE MUSICAL, with Zoe Sarnak (Original Music) and George Sáenz (Traditional Mexican Folk Song Arrangements/Additional Score). Performances began September 23, and the production runs through October 17, 2021.



With a story by BSC Associate Artist Mark St. Germain (BSC: Eleanor; BSC and Off-Broadway: Freud's Last Session), A Crossing is a timely new dance musical featuring original songs and vocal arrangements by award-winning songwriter Zoe Sarnak (Secret Soldiers, Empire Records), alongside traditional Mexican folk song arrangements and additional score by George Sáenz. A Crossing features musical supervision by Rick Hip-Flores; musical direction by Jeffrey Campos; orchestrations by Hip-Flores, Sáenz and Sarnak; and dance arrangements by Hip-Flores and Sáenz. Directed by BSC Associate Artist Joshua Bergasse (BSC: The Royal Family of Broadway, On the Town; Broadway: On the Town), A Crossing is choreographed by Bergasse and Alberto Lopez, who also serves as story consultant and dramaturg.



Pulsing with energy and emotional intensity, this story about a group of migrants crossing the southern border is raw, visceral and electrifying - demonstrating the personal impact of crossing an "invisible line." The group faces many dangers, including the coyote - a human smuggler. This new dance musical ingeniously combines compelling lyrics, athletic choreography and elements of Mexican folk music to tell a remarkable tale of courage, fear and struggle.



The production will feature Carlos Encinias as Arturo, Ashley Perez Flanagan as Giselle, Justin Gregory Lopez as Martin, Aline Mayagoitia as Karina, Omar Nieves as Coyote, Andres Quintero as Sol, the Male Storyteller, and Monica Tulia Ramirez as Luna, the Female Storyteller. The ensemble features Diego Luis Cortes, Gabriella Enriquez, Caleb Marshall, Stefanie Renee Salyers and Mikaela Secada.

How To Get Tickets

Ticket prices for A Crossing are $25-$79. Preview performance tickets for all shows are $25/$35. Tickets can be purchased by calling 413-236-8888 or visiting BarringtonStageCo.org/Tickets.