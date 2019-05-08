VIDEO: Get A First Look At WE LIVE IN CAIRO

BroadwayWorld has a first look at a performance from We Live in Cairo at American Repertory Theatre! Check out the video below!

Inspired by the young Egyptians who took to the streets in 2011 to overthrow President Hosni Mubarak, this new musical follows six revolutionary students armed with laptops and cameras, guitars and spray cans as they come of age in contemporary Cairo. Winner of the Richard Rodgers Award for Musical Theater, We Live in Cairo moves from the hope of Tahrir Square through the tumultuous years that followed. As escalating division and violence lead to a military crackdown, the young revolutionaries must confront the question of how-or even whether-to keep their dreams of change alive.

The We Live in Cairo cast features Sharif Afifi (Hadestown in London's West End and the film Mamma Mia!...Here We Go Again!),Abubakr Ali (Twelfth Night and Kiss at Yale Rep and God Help Us at Fierce Backbone), Waseem Alzer (Eh Dah? at NYTW Next Doorand Up and Away at Pittsburgh CLO), Layan Elwazani (The Band's Visit on Broadway and Romeo and Juliet at Vixens En Garde),Jakeim Hart ("Bluebloods" on CBS and "The Affair" on Showtime), Dana Omar (Pirates of Penzance at the A.R.T. and elsewhere andThe Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane at People's Light), Gil Perez-Abraham (The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity with barebones productions and "Pose" on FX), and Parisa Shahmir (UK tours of The Last Ship and Mamma Mia!).

Sharif Afifi and Parisa Shahmir are appearing with the permission of Actors' Equity Association. The A.R.T. gratefully acknowledges Actors' Equity Association for its assistance of this production.





