VIDEO: First Look at The World Premiere of MACBETH IN STRIDE in Rehearsal

A drum, a drum, Macbeth doth come. A behind-the-scenes peek at Macbeth In Stride rehearsals for the upcoming world premiere of the Shakespearean rock musical that examines what it means to be an ambitious Black woman through the lens of one of Shakespeare's most iconic characters.

"Reach For It," performed by Whitney White as Woman; Charlie Thurston as Man; and Phoenix Best, Reggie D. White, and Kira Sarai Helper as Witches. Video by Johnathan Carr.

Watch below!

Created by Obie Award-winning artist Whitney White (What to Send Up When It Goes Down, Susan Stroman Directing and Lilly Awards) and performed by White and an ensemble with a live band, Macbeth In Stride is the first of White's five-part series commissioned by A.R.T. excavating the women from Shakespeare's canon. The production uses pop, rock, gospel, and R&B to trace the fatalistic arc of Lady Macbeth while lifting up contemporary Black female power, femininity, and desire.

Directors Tyler Dobrowsky and Taibi Magar (We Live in Cairo) co-stage this groundbreaking world premiere with choreography by Raja Feather Kelly.

American Repertory Theater's production of Macbeth In Stride begins previews on Saturday, October 23. It opens officially on Thursday, October 28 and plays through November 14.

Production Details:

Created and performed by Whitney White

Orchestrations Steven Cuevas and Whitney White

Music Director Steven Cuevas

Choreography Raja Feather Kelly

Directed by Tyler Dobrowsky and Taibi Magar

Featuring Charlie Thurston, Phoenix Best, Kira Helper, Reggie D. White, and Whitney White

Scenic Design Dan Soule

Costume Design Qween Jean

Lighting Design Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew

Sound Design Alex Giorgetti

Wig, Hair, & Make-Up Design Rachel Padula

Production Stage Manager Emily McMullen

Learn more about Macbeth In Stride.