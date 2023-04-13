Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: First Look at The Lyric Stage Company of Boston's SISTER ACT

Performances began Friday, April 7 and run through Sunday, May 14.

Apr. 13, 2023  

Get a first look at Sister Act at the Lyric Stage Company of Boston! Sister Act, based on the beloved hit movie, will have audiences relishing in "heavenly" voices and jubilant performances. Featuring a choir of cheeky, loveable nuns led by the fabulous, unforgettable, (and sequin loving!) Deloris Van Cartier, toes will be tapping and spirits will be lifted at this celebration of friendship, the joy of music, and the importance of togetherness.

After witnessing a murder, free spirited, disco diva Deloris Van Cartier finds herself in protective custody at a convent. At odds with a rigid Mother Superior, and a strict lifestyle, Deloris finds divine intervention bringing the choir from dour to dazzling with her signature style. While Deloris is busy raising the roof, her cover is blown and her new-found sisterhood rallies around her with a lot of love (and maybe a few sequins) in a tribute to the power of friendship.

Director Leigh Barrett says, "Expectations. We all have them. We have them for ourselves, for the people we meet and, of the moment. What you're going to experience at Sister Act is what happens when people see beyond those limited expectations and assumptions, and find love, hope and friendship in the most unexpected place."

"We're excited about the Bank's sponsorship of Sister Act," said Brookline Bank President Darryl Fess. "Lyric Stage is an important part of the culture here in Back Bay and we're proud of our partnership with them."

Featuring Kara Chu Nelson, Beth Gotha*, Jackson Jirard, Joelle Lurie*, Amie Lytle, Cristhian Mancinas-García, Cheryl MacMahon*, Davron Monroe*, Yewande Odetoyinbo*, Meghan Rose, Kathy St. George*, Carolyn Saxon*, Damon Singletary*, Kira Cowan Troilo*, James Turner, and Todd Yard

Understudies: Alan Cid, Jennifer Bubriski, and Lilian Salazar

Scenic Design is by Jenna MacFarland Lord, Costume Design by Kelly Baker, Lighting Design by Chris Brusberg, and Sound Design by Alex Berg.

In an effort to integrate live theater into the lives of all residents of Greater Boston, Lyric Stage offers multiple options including $30 Under 35, advanced Student Tickets, Senior Tickets, and partnerships with MassWIC and EBT Cardholders that allow audiences to visit as often as they like. More information at: Click Here

On Friday, April 7, Lyric Stage offers Five Dollar Friday which makes tickets affordable for all for $5 each. There will be a limited number of $5 tickets available for sale with code SISTER5.





South Shore Ballet Theatre Training Program Opens 2023/24 Registration Photo
South Shore Ballet Theatre Training Program Opens 2023/24 Registration
South Shore Ballet Theatre (SSBT), the region's pre-professional ballet school, announces that registration is now open for its 2023-24 programs, welcoming both prospective and returning students at its studios at 45 Industrial Park Road, Hingham. 
Photos: First Look At World Premiere New Musical ARCHIBALD AVERY at Cape Rep Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look At World Premiere New Musical ARCHIBALD AVERY at Cape Rep Theatre
Cape Rep Theatre opened its 2023 season with the world premiere of, Archibald Avery, a newly commissioned musical by local artists Paddo Devine, Seamus Devine and Macklin Devine, directed by Maura Hanlon.
Provincetown Theater Names Gary Garrison as New Managing Director Photo
Provincetown Theater Names Gary Garrison as New Managing Director
On the cusp of its 60th Anniversary Season, the Provincetown Theater in Provincetown, Massachusetts has announced that Gary Garrison has joined the Cape Cod nonprofit institution as managing director, effective April 1, 2023.
Boston Symphony Orchestra Sets 2023-24 Season Featuring a World Premiere & More Photo
Boston Symphony Orchestra Sets 2023-24 Season Featuring a World Premiere & More
The 2023–24 Boston Symphony Orchestra season, October 5–May 4, has been programmed to offer the BSO’s most devoted audiences and newcomers alike an exciting and wide-ranging spectrum of musical styles and periods.

