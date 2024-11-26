News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Union Comedy Launches Kickstarter Campaign for New Theater Build

The company hopes to raise $50,000 to build a vibrant performance space for the improv  comedy community, performers and audience alike. 

By: Nov. 26, 2024
Union Comedy Launches Kickstarter Campaign for New Theater Build Image
 A new improv comedy theater is coming to Somerville, MA! Sort of. Union Comedy, currently at 593 Somerville Ave, has found a new home at 73 Bow Street. Before moving, however, there is some work to be done, and a stage to be built.  The theater has launched a Kickstarter campaign in the hopes of  raising $50,000 to build a vibrant performance space for the improv  comedy community, performers and audience alike. 

The theater will be a welcoming venue offering much more than its current space allows, with weekly shows, comedy classes, and events designed to foster community and highlight  local talent. With a larger audience capacity, a green room for performers to gather pre-show, bar & lounge, and infrastructure updates,, the space aims to become a comedy destination for Union Square and beyond.

“Comedy brings people together, and Somerville deserves a space to laugh and create,” said founder, Pat Kearnan. “This project is about building community through the art  of longform improv.”

Backers can choose from exciting rewards like mystery designed t-shirts, contributing to a time capsule, naming the bar & more. The campaign runs until December 9, 2024. .

Support the campaign and learn more at https://bit.ly/unionkickstarter



