Union Comedy Launches Kickstarter Campaign for New Theater Build

A new improv comedy theater is coming to Somerville, MA! Sort of. Union Comedy, currently at 593 Somerville Ave, has found a new home at 73 Bow Street. Before moving, however, there is some work to be done, and a stage to be built. The theater has launched a Kickstarter campaign in the hopes of raising $50,000 to build a vibrant performance space for the improv comedy community, performers and audience alike.

The theater will be a welcoming venue offering much more than its current space allows, with weekly shows, comedy classes, and events designed to foster community and highlight local talent. With a larger audience capacity, a green room for performers to gather pre-show, bar & lounge, and infrastructure updates,, the space aims to become a comedy destination for Union Square and beyond.

“Comedy brings people together, and Somerville deserves a space to laugh and create,” said founder, Pat Kearnan. “This project is about building community through the art of longform improv.”

Backers can choose from exciting rewards like mystery designed t-shirts, contributing to a time capsule, naming the bar & more. The campaign runs until December 9, 2024. .

Support the campaign and learn more at https://bit.ly/unionkickstarter.

