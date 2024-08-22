URINETOWN Comes to Lyric Stage Boston

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Lyric Stage 2024/25 season will kick off with wild revelry and raucous fun at Urinetown: The Musical. Directed by Courtney O’Connor°, Music Direction from Dan Rodriguez†, and Choreography by Christopher Shin, this new American-classic will have audiences beaming from ear-to-ear and coming back for more.

With Music and Lyrics by Greg Hollmann and Book and Lyrics by Greg Kotis, this irreverent and irresistible musical is the perfect way to bring a little joy to us all.

A greedy and unethical corporation profits from the citizens of a city in the middle of a water shortage by banning public toilets forcing the people to pinch their pennies for the “privilege to pee.” But revolution is in the air. Led by Bobby Strong, a hopeful hero who rallies a cornucopia of colorful and quirky characters to take on the oily tycoon Caldwell B. Cladwell, the road to freedom is paved with straight-faced silliness, cheeky musical parodies, and boisterous comedy. With heart and hope, this modern classic reminds us just how great and revelatory the American musical can be.

Director Courtney O’Connor° says, “Urinetown is a clever little show. While you think you’re watching a raucous musical comedy, underneath the show-stoppers and comedy is a story about a world gripped by corporate greed and disparity within its community. Using humor and classic musical theater tropes, this wildly chaotic tale opens our eyes to injustices around us just waiting for a revolution—with a brassy musical number or two to make the cause even more fun.”

