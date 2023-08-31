ULULATIONS AND GURGLES OF THE INVISIBLE Comes to The Dorothy and Charles Mosesian Center for the Arts

The performance is on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at 2:00 PM. 

By: Aug. 31, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Photo 2 Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Tour
Review Roundup: A NEW BRAIN at Barrington Stage Company Photo 3 Reviews: A NEW BRAIN at Barrington Stage Company
Review: ON CEDAR STREET at Berkshire Theatre Group Photo 4 Review: ON CEDAR STREET at Berkshire Theatre Group

ULULATIONS AND GURGLES OF THE INVISIBLE Comes to The Dorothy and Charles Mosesian Center for the Arts

The Dorothy and Charles Mosesian Center for the Arts and Guerilla Opera present a profound, interdisciplinary work-in-progress, Ululations and Gurgles of the Invisible. Featuring the music of acclaimed composer, Elisabet Curbelo and inspired by the timeless poetry of Federico García Lorca, this new work is a captivating fusion of artistic expressions. This experimental first presentation plays for one show only on the Main Stage Theater at The Dorothy and Charles Mosesian Center for the Arts at 321 Arsenal Street Watertown, MA, on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at 2:00 PM. 

Ululations and Gurgles of the Invisible delves into the realm of the unseen, crafting an immersive experience that transcends traditional performance boundaries. Curbelo’s music highlights the evocative imagery of Lorca's poetry, creating an emotional journey that will leave the audience entranced.

The heart of this new work lies in breathtaking performances from the Urban Jazz Dance Company, led by visionary choreographer, Antoine Hunter. The dancers take the lead roles as the main narrative voices, communicating through a mesmerizing blend of Sign Language and seamlessly integrating movement and motion-sensing technology. This innovative approach offers an inclusive and multi-sensory experience, inviting audiences to explore the connections between sound, movement, and the unseen forces that shape our world.

Tickets for this event are “pay what you will” and are available at mosesianarts.org. Reserve tickets online from $15 and up. For tickets under $15 visit the Mosesian Arts box office in person or by phone at 617-923-0100 Tue-Fri from 12:00-7:00 PM to process this request. Contribute any amount to attend. Seating is limited for this intimate performance. Early reservations are encouraged to secure your spot for this unique celebration of artistry and innovation, which is approximately 40 minutes in duration and includes ASL interpretation.


Join the avant-garde movement through the experience of Ululations and Gurgles of the Invisible, a one-of-a-kind journey into the hidden depths of human expression.

The development of Ululations and Gurgles of the Invisible has been supported in part by grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, Mass Cultural Council, a state agency, Amphion Foundation, Foley Hoag Foundation, and the Lincoln and Therese Filene Foundation.




RELATED STORIES - Boston

1
Alexz Johnson Will Perform New Album Seasons at Club Passim Photo
Alexz Johnson Will Perform New Album 'Seasons' at Club Passim

 Canadian artist Alexz Johnson will perform her new album Seasons at Club Passim on September 25. Star of the popular UK Nickelodeon show “Instant Star,” Alexz released her 5th studio album earlier this year and since has been touring the EU/UK. In her first performance at Club Passim, Alexz will be sharing a collection of songs that show her vulnerability and growth as an artist.

2
DIASPORA! & More Lead Bostons September 2023 Theater Top Picks Photo
DIASPORA! & More Lead Boston's September 2023 Theater Top Picks

Boston is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. September 2023's top picks include Diaspora!, POTUS, and more!

3
Cape Playhouse Appoints Eric Rosen as Artistic Director Photo
Cape Playhouse Appoints Eric Rosen as Artistic Director

Get the scoop on the appointment of Eric Rosen as the new artistic director of the historic Cape Playhouse in Dennis, Massachusetts. Discover how his vision and passion for artistic excellence will shape the future of this storied institution.

4
Shakespeare & Company To Offer Online Linklater Voice Class This Fall Photo
Shakespeare & Company To Offer Online Linklater Voice Class This Fall

Discover Shakespeare & Company's online Linklater Voice class this fall. Register now and improve your vocal skills from the comfort of your own home. Scholarships and discounts available. Apply today.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Highlights From the World Premiere of ON CEDAR STREET at Berkshire Theatre Group Video Video: Watch Highlights From the World Premiere of ON CEDAR STREET at Berkshire Theatre Group
How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art Video
How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE Video
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA Video
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stayin' Alive - Bee Gees Tribute
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (1/19-1/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Harmony on the Green opens their second season with Kemp Harris
Hancock Church (9/30-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# On Cedar Street
Unicorn Theatre (8/12-9/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dishwasher Dreams
Merrimack Repertory Theatre (2/28-3/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Rocky Horror Picture Show 48th Anniversary Spectacular Tour
Emerson Colonial Theatre (10/20-10/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Very Darren Crissmas
Emerson Colonial Theatre (12/07-12/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Engelbert Humperdinck: All About Love Tour
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (9/27-9/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Patti LuPone: A Life in Notes
Symphony Hall (4/02-4/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tony Award Winner Jessie Mueller with host and pianist Seth Rudetsky
Prior Performing Arts Center (9/22-9/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cost of Living
SpeakEasy Stage Company (3/08-3/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You