ULULATIONS AND GURGLES OF THE INVISIBLE Comes to The Dorothy and Charles Mosesian Center for the Arts

The Dorothy and Charles Mosesian Center for the Arts and Guerilla Opera present a profound, interdisciplinary work-in-progress, Ululations and Gurgles of the Invisible. Featuring the music of acclaimed composer, Elisabet Curbelo and inspired by the timeless poetry of Federico García Lorca, this new work is a captivating fusion of artistic expressions. This experimental first presentation plays for one show only on the Main Stage Theater at The Dorothy and Charles Mosesian Center for the Arts at 321 Arsenal Street Watertown, MA, on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at 2:00 PM.

Ululations and Gurgles of the Invisible delves into the realm of the unseen, crafting an immersive experience that transcends traditional performance boundaries. Curbelo’s music highlights the evocative imagery of Lorca's poetry, creating an emotional journey that will leave the audience entranced.

The heart of this new work lies in breathtaking performances from the Urban Jazz Dance Company, led by visionary choreographer, Antoine Hunter. The dancers take the lead roles as the main narrative voices, communicating through a mesmerizing blend of Sign Language and seamlessly integrating movement and motion-sensing technology. This innovative approach offers an inclusive and multi-sensory experience, inviting audiences to explore the connections between sound, movement, and the unseen forces that shape our world.

Tickets for this event are “pay what you will” and are available at mosesianarts.org. Reserve tickets online from $15 and up. For tickets under $15 visit the Mosesian Arts box office in person or by phone at 617-923-0100 Tue-Fri from 12:00-7:00 PM to process this request. Contribute any amount to attend. Seating is limited for this intimate performance. Early reservations are encouraged to secure your spot for this unique celebration of artistry and innovation, which is approximately 40 minutes in duration and includes ASL interpretation.



Join the avant-garde movement through the experience of Ululations and Gurgles of the Invisible, a one-of-a-kind journey into the hidden depths of human expression.

The development of Ululations and Gurgles of the Invisible has been supported in part by grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, Mass Cultural Council, a state agency, Amphion Foundation, Foley Hoag Foundation, and the Lincoln and Therese Filene Foundation.