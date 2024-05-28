Spire Center For Performing Arts To Present Premier Of Project: Sidney's THE CHILDREN OF HINNOM

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth will present Project: Sidney's jazz symphony, 'The Children of Hinnom', on June 6.

Composer and conductor Sidney Akerblom will return to the Spire Center to perform a tone poem (jazz symphony) inspired by his own inspirational story. Akerblom will be backed by an all-star band accompanied by a string quartet to play a mesmerizing fusion of jazz and symphony, defying labels and captivating audiences with its transcendent melodies. Tickets are on sale now at spirecenter.org.

Seven years ago, Sidney was diagnosed with stage four Cancer with a poor prognosis. At that time he set his life as a pianist and composer aside, concentrating on the many necessary surgical procedures and treatments. In 2023, having outlived his initial prognosis, Sid was encouraged by a close friend to start playing piano again. Their conversation was inspirational to Sid, and he again found joy in playing and composing music.

As Sidney reignited his passion for music, he turned to his longtime friend and colleague Gary Sjolin (Production Manager and Audio Engineer at The Spire Center) for assistance to record seven new compositions. Together, they meticulously curated a lineup of talented individuals moved by Sid's story including Marty Ballou on Bass (Peter Wolf, Duke Robillard Band, Clark Terry, Rhode Island Jazz Hall of Fame), Thomas Arey on drums (Peter Wolf, J. Geils Band, Vapors of Morphine), and Yahuba Garcia-Torres on Percussion (Martin Sexton, Dave Matthews, Ryan Montbleau Band, Los Lobos).

This collaboration culminated in a remarkable concert of original works presented and recorded in the fall of 2023 at The Spire Center that not only showcased Sid's resilience but also served as a testament to the power of music to inspire and uplift.

The concert also provided Sid with the motivation to continue to compose and perform. Now composing prolifically, he has written a seven part "Tone Poem" or jazz symphony, titled ‘The Children of Hinnom', which is based on the composer's thoughts of the future of mankind.

Sidney has brought back the same talented band members to perform in June at the Spire. Berklee professor Helen Sherrah-Davies will lead the string quartet with Laura Gulley on Violin 1, Helen Sherrah-Davies on Violin 2, Eve Boltax on Viola, and Rob Bethel on Cello.

Project: Sidney will perform at the Spire Center for Performing Arts on Thursday, June 6 at 7:30 pm at spirecenter.org. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.

ABOUT THE SPIRE CENTER FOR PERFORMING ARTS

The Greater Plymouth Performing Arts Center, Inc. (GPPAC) is a nonprofit organization founded in 2010, dedicated to performing arts and educational programs, supporting the vibrant arts community in the greater South Shore region. The organization founded The Spire Center for Performing Arts, a town-owned venue to serve as a mecca for the arts, dedicated to showcasing music, theatre and dance performances, and arts education appealing to all generations from across the Southeastern Massachusetts region. For more information, to order tickets online, or to learn more about The Spire, please visit www.spirecenter.org, call (508) 746-4488.

Comments