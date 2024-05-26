The Hanover Theatre to Host Family Friendly FREE Outdoor Summer Events; Tickets On Sale For DISNEY JR. LIVE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After the success of last year's inaugural season on the Francis R. Carroll, the Lunchtime Concert Series returns with a brand-new lineup performing FREE live music on the outdoor Bank of America Stage at The Hanover Theatre every Wednesday from 11:30-1:30 PM, July 10 – August 21. These concerts are the perfect excuse to get out of the office and enjoy the vibrant downtown scene!

Described last summer by Edwin Shea, President of Bank of American Central Massachusetts, as a “world class performance space bringing a whole new level of vitality to the city,” the Bank of America Stage on the Francis R. Carroll Plaza has only grown in its appeal and vibrancy.

Other free summer events on the Carroll Plaza include the theatre's 3rd Annual Christmas in July, the only indoor/outdoor party of its kind at The Hanover Theatre on July 25 at 5 PM, and an extraterrestrial invasion under the stars featuring the international performance group, BIG NAZO on August 3 at 7 PM.

Other exciting, family friendly events on the horizon include Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let's Play which went on sale last week in anticipation of their October 22 performance at 6 PM on the main stage! VIP Packages available.

About The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts

Since opening in 2008, The Hanover Theatre has entertained more than two million guests with Broadway musicals, comedy headliners, music, dance, and more. POLLSTAR consistently ranks The Hanover Theatre as one of the top theatres in the world. The award-winning historic theatre continues to establish its place as a world-class center for the performing arts, a venue for local cultural and civic organizations, and a catalyst for the revitalization of downtown Worcester. The Hanover Theatre's facilities at 551 Main Street house function spaces, offices, and The Hanover Theatre Conservatory.

About the Francis R. Carroll Plaza and the outdoor Bank of America Stage

The newly reconstructed Francis R. Carroll Plaza is a public outdoor space in front of The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts dedicated to celebrating art, culture, and community. This space pays tribute to Worcester business leader and veteran Francis R. Carroll, who is celebrated locally and nationally for his exceptional contributions to charitable organizations and philanthropic efforts. The vision for the Carroll Plaza was made possible through the collaborative efforts of the City of Worcester, local community organizations and generous contributions from individuals and corporations committed to the city's growth and prosperity. With the addition of the outdoor stage funded by Bank

of America and programming of the space by THT, the Bank of America Stage on Carroll Plaza promises a powerful commitment to the arts through free programming open to the public. Visitors also enjoy the public art installation “Calliope” by Ross Miller, which was inspired by the historic Mighty Wurlitzer organ and features a light display. The reimagined Francis R. Carroll Plaza marks an exciting chapter in Worcester's history, an emblem of its determination to evolve as a thriving cultural destination.

