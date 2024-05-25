FPAC to Present AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Franklin Performing Arts Company (FPAC) will conclude its 2023-24 season with August: Osage County. June 7-9 at THE BLACK BOX.

Directed by FPAC’s Nick Paone, Tracy Letts’s Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning play August: Osage County is a family drama. A vanished father. A pill-popping mother. Three sisters harboring shady little secrets. When the large Weston family unexpectedly reunites after Dad disappears, their Oklahoman family homestead explodes in a maelstrom of repressed truths and unsettling secrets. Mix in Violet, the drugged-up, scathingly acidic matriarch, and you’ve got a major play that unflinchingly—and uproariously—exposes the dark side of the Midwestern American family.

The cast of New York and New England talent is led by Melissa Baratta as Violet, Hallie Wetzell as Barbara, Kellie Stamp as Ivy, and Casey Harkness Andrade as Karen. They are joined by Mike Baratta as Bill, Nick Paone as Steve, Robbie Rescigno as Little Charles, April Lisette as Johnna, Tatiana McAlpine as Jean, Charley Eastman as Charlie, and Mireille Eastman as Mattie Fay.

August: Osage County contains strong language and adult themes.

FPAC is an Actors’ Equity Small Professional Theater company based at THE BLACK BOX in downtown Franklin. Each season, FPAC produces musicals, plays, ballets, and more featuring Broadway stars, professional actors, local artists, and students of the arts.

Tickets for August: Osage County are available at FPAConline.com or by calling the box office at 508-528-3370. Follow Franklin Performing Arts Company and THE BLACK BOX on Facebook and Instagram for updates on programming.

Comments