Helltown Players Opens THE PLAYGROUND at Cotuit Center for the Arts

Helltown Players Founder Jim Dalglish is back at Cotuit Center for the Arts with his seventh world-premiere production, The Playground, opening Thursday, June 6 and running through Sunday, June 23. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30PM and Sundays at 4:00PM.

The Playground

This full-length, one-woman play, starring Anna Botsford, follows the life of a former college professor who has moved to New York to follow her husbands career. The story is told from her perspective as she remembers her life in New York, her brushes with a life of wealth and privilege, and the decision she makes that will forever alter the course of her life and the lives of those around her.

Anna Botsford & “Voices”

Botsford has appeared in several of Dalglish's productions, including Bark Park, Unsafe, and Talented Woman. Playing the role of Joan in The Playground, she tells her story to her audience recalling memories from her life through various voices played by more than a dozen actors. The voices in The Playground feature Zack Johnson, Michael Becrelis, Sara Bleything, Shepard Potash, Natalia Molina Marin, Janet Geist Moore, Samantha McMahon, Missy Potash, Susanna Creel, Eli Woods, Sawyer Potash, Kristen Winn, Fiona Botsford, Luz Adriana Marin. The original music was composed and performed by Eli Woods, projections designed, filmed and edited by Jim Dalglish.

Awards

One of a four-play collection titled “The Gospels”, The Playground was named runner-up for the 2022 Kaplan Prize and a finalist for the 2023 WaterWorks Festival at the Live Arts Theater in Charlottesville, VA.

Jim Dalglish

Writer and director, Jim Dalglish, says, “I was inspired to write The Playground by my experiences living in Manhattan in the aughts. My job creating software for hedge fund traders and my close ties with family and friends who lived the New York City social scene exposed me to a world few playwrights who grew up in North Dakota could have imagined. My vantage point as an outsider gave me an amazing opportunity see this glittering world in all its glory and tawdriness. The Playground represents my efforts to capture this world with a critical eye and show how seductive it can be. And what happens for those who lose their way.”

Tickets

Showtimes, tickets and more information can be found online at https://artsonthecape.org/explore/the-playground.

About Helltown Players

Helltown Players is a collaborative of dramatists and theatre enthusiasts from the Outer Cape whose mission is to produce new plays written by Cape Cod playwrights. Founded in the Spring of 2023 by eight playwrights and theatre enthusiasts with Outer Cape connections, Helltown Players is a registered Massachusetts nonprofit corporation and is a registered tax-exempt nonprofit under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code (IRS).

Visit our website and find out more about Helltown Players and what we are up to: https://www.helltownplayers.org.

Comments