Brad Mastrangelo Headlines Comedy Night At Slater's On June 20th

Comedy returns to Samuel Slater's Restaurant in Webster, MA on Thursday, June 20, 2024. The show will feature Brad Mastrangelo plus special guest Mike Hanley and host Dan Miller for a night of laughs. Doors open at 6:30 PM; show starts at 7:30 PM.

Since Brad Mastrangelo was first pushed on the stage from a dare in 1991, he has been in constant demand from Boston to Las Vegas. The ultimate storyteller, Brad's unique routine never fails to hit home with audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

Mike Hanley has recently appeared on CBS Boston's Best Comedians Special, can be heard on Sirius/XM and can be seen on YouTube with his viral video that has 23 million views. Mike's unique style of high energy, full tilt comedy has left audiences all over erupting in laughter. His stories will be sure to have you on the edge of your seat. There is no mistaking Mike's trademark intensity the minute he hits the stage. He has become a favorite across the region by headlining weekends in comedy clubs all over. Mike has also been the opening act in clubs and theaters for Kevin Nealon, Harland Williams, Tom Arnold, Jay Mohr, David Alan Grier, David Koechner, and Jim Breuer.

A native of the South End in Boston, Dan Miller was born a comedian but made it official in 1992 when he burst onto the local comedy scene. Since then, he has teamed with local and national headliners including Lenny Clarke, Paul Nardizzi, Dane Cook, and Dave Attell. Dan took a hiatus from stand-up in '95-'96 to work on his acting and improv skills taking a starring role in the Boston-area dinner theater production of “Mario and Mary's Italian Comedy Wedding.” He has since been honing his craft in comedy clubs throughout New England. Dan gives back by participating in as many charity benefit shows as he can. He trained at The Actor's Workshop and at the Harrison Project with well-known acting coach Peter Kelly.

Samuel Slater's Restaurant at Indian Ranch offers a variety of events year round, along with seasonal concerts at Indian Ranch amphitheater, the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Upcoming events at Samuel Slater's include TICKET2RIDE! The Rock & Roll Game Show on July 11th. More events will be announced soon. Tickets for Comedy Night at Slater's with Brad Mastrangelo & Guests on Thursday, June 20, 2024 are on-sale now at samuelslaters.com.

Samuel Slater's Restaurant is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield. Tickets are on-sale now at www.samuelslaters.com.

