True Crime Master Casey Sherman Will Debut New Stage Show at Boston's Wilbur Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



USA TODAY #1 Best-selling True Crime Author Casey Sherman has announced his new true crime stage play - A NightMARE with Casey Sherman, which will make its debut at Boston's historic Wilbur Theatre on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

Sherman, who has been called, "One of America's greatest storytellers," will bring to life his groundbreaking investigations and acclaimed books including Helltown: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer on Cape Cod, and Search for the Strangler: My Hunt for Boston's Most Notorious Killer. Sherman will also delve deeply into his latest best-seller, A Murder in Hollywood, about the fatal Lana Turner-Johnny Stompanato affair and his upcoming thriller, Blood in the Water.

"Not only will I be bringing Lana Turner and the Boston Strangler to the stage, but I will also re-introduce audiences to iconic writers, Kurt Vonnegut & Norman Mailer, who became obsessed with a sadistic serial killer in Provincetown in the late 1960's," Sherman said. "This show will be the ultimate campfire ghost story experience and a white knuckle ride for the audience."

The ensemble cast will feature Patty O'Neil (Stronger), Alison Wachtler (Chappaquiddick), Gary Tanguay (Don't Look Up), Arthur Hiou (How to Rob), Lin Hult (Free Guy) & David Pridemore (The Finest Hours), Christine Mone (Hunting Whitey), Kevin Lasit (Saints, Sinners and Serial Killers), Patrick Languzzi (Central Intelligence), Paul Kandarian (American Dynasty), Russ Gannon (American Fiction), Ronnie White (Law & Order: SVU), Donald St. John (Patriots Day). Nicholas Franco (Hunting Whitey) will serve as stage director.

The show is written & produced for the stage by Casey Sherman.

Casey Sherman is a New York Times, Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Los Angeles Times & Boston Globe Bestselling Author of 18 books including "A Murder in Hollywood" (now in development as a major motion picture written and produced by Oscar nominated screenwriter Terence Winter), "The Finest Hours" (now a major Walt Disney Studio motion picture starring Chris Pine & Casey Affleck), and "Patriots Day" (now an acclaimed motion picture from CBS Films starring Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Bacon). Sherman's 2023 true crime bestseller "Helltown", is now in development as a limited television series for Amazon Studio. Sherman will serve as Executive Producer on the project, which is slated to star Oscar Isaac (Dune), with director Edward Berger (Netflix - All is Quiet on the Western Front), and produced by Team Downey (Robert Downey, Jr. & Susan Downey - HBO's Perry Mason). Sherman's other books include James Patterson's "The Last Days of John Lennon", which spent more than 23 weeks on the NY Times Bestseller List, "12: The Inside Story of Tom Brady's Fight for Redemption" (now in development as a major television series), and "Hunting Whitey: The Inside Story of The Capture of America's Most Wanted Crime Boss" (now a theatrical production starring Neal McDonough), Above & Beyond, Bad Blood, Search for the Strangler, etc. Sherman's new book, Blood in the Water, will be published by Sourcebooks in 2025.

Sherman is also a renowned investigative journalist and a recipient of the Edward R. Murrow Award. He is a contributing writer for TIME Magazine, Esquire, The Washington Post, The Daily Beast, Boston Magazine and the Boston Herald. His work has also appeared in The New York Post, The New York Daily News, Strand Magazine and Yahoo.com. Sherman has appeared on more than 200 television and radio programs including FOX News, CNN, MSNBC, ABC World News Tonight, NIGHTLINE, Dateline NBC, NBC's The Today Show, The CBS Evening News, The CBS Morning Show, Good Morning America, Travel Channel, History Channel, Discovery Channel and The View. Sherman is also the co-host (with Dave Wedge) of the popular true crime podcast Saints, Sinners & Serial Killers. Sherman is represented by UTA

Comments