Tony-Winner Beth Leavel To Appear At Franklin Performing Arts Company Gala

The Franklin Performing Arts Company will hold their annual Gala hosted by Broadway’s Ben Cameron (original cast of Wicked) on Saturday, November 9 at 6:00 pm at THE BLACK BOX.

Attendees are invited to walk the red carpet in their sneakers or stilettos for an evening at THE BLACK BOX, celebrating the stars of FPAC with Tony Award winner Beth Leavel and Broadway’s Ben Cameron.

The evening offers a vibrant fundraising extravaganza of cocktails, dinner by 3 Restaurant, live and online auctions, interactive raffles, and performances by Broadway, NYC, and FPAC artists. Gala proceeds support FPAC programming and THE BLACK BOX while encouraging the development of emerging artists. The Gala helps FPAC bring world-class talent to perform in downtown Franklin, amplifying the cultural fabric of MetroWest Boston.

From the beginning, FPAC has followed a mission dedicated to promoting the performing arts with an emphasis on youth development. Through FPAC, THE BLACK BOX stage is graced by Broadway stars, professional artists, local performers, and students of the arts. Their performances feature live orchestras and professional artists, and they often provide a first glimpse into the world of theater for local youth.

Beth Leavel is a Tony Award-winning stage and screen actor, who was last seen on Broadway as The Baroness in Lempicka. For her performance as the title character in The Drowsy Chaperone, she received Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and LA Drama Critics Awards. She also received Tony, New York Outer Critics Circle and other nominations for her roles as Dee Dee Allen in The Prom and Florence Greenberg in Baby, It’s You. On Broadway, Beth also originated the roles of June Adams in Bandstand, Emily in Elf, Mrs. Bixby in The Civil War, and Tess in Crazy For You. Other Broadway credits include Donna Sheridan in Mamma Mia!, Frau Blucher in Young Frankenstein, Dorothy Brock in the revival of 42nd Street, Ellie in Hal Prince’s Show Boat, and Anytime Annie (her Broadway debut) in 42nd Street.

Gala host, and longtime FPAC friend, Ben Cameron has appeared on Broadway in Aida and the original casts of Wicked and Footloose. He has toured with Sweet Charity, Fame, Tommy, Footloose, and State Fair and is currently the creator/host of Broadway Sessions at The Green Room 42 in New York City.

FPAC is an Actors’ Equity Small Professional Theater company based at THE BLACK BOX in downtown Franklin. Each season, FPAC produces musicals, plays, ballets, and more featuring Broadway stars, professional actors, local artists, and students of the arts. This season at THE BLACK BOX, FPAC will present School of Rock, Proof, To Tell a Story About the Earth, The Producers, and Little Women.

For tickets and more information, visit www.FPAConline.com or call the box office at 508-528-3370.

