Tickets To 2019/20 Afterglow @ OBERON Series Now On Sale

American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University, under the leadership of Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus and Executive Producer Diane Borger, and the Afterglow Festival, under the artistic direction of Quinn Cox, are pleased to announce that tickets are now available for all events in the 2019/20 Afterglow @ OBERON series, which begins October 3 and 4 with The Martha Graham Cracker Cabaret.

Tickets are $25 and currently available by phone at 617.547.8300, online at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/Afterglow, and in person at the Loeb Drama Center Ticket Services Office (64 Brattle Street, Cambridge). Discounts are available to A.R.T. Members and Subscribers, as well as students. Doors open at 7:30PM; shows begin at 8PM.

OBERON is located at 2 Arrow Street at the corner of Mass Ave. in Harvard Square, Cambridge.

• Martha Graham CRACKER: THE Martha Graham CRACKER CABARET

Thursday, October 3 and Friday, October 4, 2019 at 8PM

This balls-to-the-wall drag cabaret is hosted by Martha Graham Cracker, who is, perhaps, the world's tallest and hairiest drag queen. Backed by a four-piece live band, Martha Graham Cracker, hailed as "The Drag Queen King" by The Philadelphia Inquirer, performs new arrangements and mashups of songs by artists ranging from Prince and Lady Gaga to Black Sabbath and Nina Simone, and a bit of everything in between. Martha has performed for sold out crowds in places like Europe, California, Austin, Las Vegas, and New York City, and she and her band are pleased to be returning to OBERON for two nights-with two completely different shows, so come to both!

• Amber Martin AND NATH ANN CARRERA: WITCH CAMP

Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 8PM

Take a journey to Witch Camp where Amber Martin and Nath Ann Carrera, the Ises Black, transport you through camp drop-off, Learning Yurts, the pre-dawn camp favorite "Morning Horses/Blood Sacrifice," and beyond. Isis and Isis rid the room of chode intentions while singing the face-melting duets of Aphrodite's Child, Black Widow, It's A Beautiful Day, Led Zeppelin, along with Sandy Denny, Yoko Ono, Pentangle, Pink Floyd, Buffy Sainte-Marie, The Stone Poneys, Black Sabbath, and more! Grab your baggie full of hair and your black latex glove. Come gather around the campfire for a battle cry against the patriarchal rape heads in this ONGOING inquisition!

• Kareem Lucas: THE MATURATION OF AN INCONVENIENT NEGRO (or iNEGRO)

Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 8PM

The Maturation of an Inconvenient Negro (or iNEGRO) is a solo show that's a raw self-reflection of a young Black man coming into himself, but still not yet himself. It is a nonstop verbal onslaught laced with heightened poetic language that takes the audience on a subversive journey of disillusionment, which culminates in a scathing implication of self, community, and culture. No one is safe. Nothing is sacred.

• Penny Arcade: NEW YORK VALUES

Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 8PM

New York Values is an homage to the iconoclast, the outsider, the immigrant, the poor, the put-down, the visionary, the failed, the bohemian-those who live at the margins of what is an increasingly entrenched, fortified, and well-financed "mainstream" society. This emotional, informative, and interactive theater piece mediates through improvisational performance, storytelling, monologues, music, rants, and dance to elicit a sense of freedom and individuality in the audience itself. Told in the fragmented, disjointed vocabulary of today's post gentrified landscape, music and movement intersect with crackling observations on the commoditization of rebellion, the nobility of failure, and the complex tapestry of art, criminality, rebellion, and iconoclasm that the great tradition of the "underground" is woven from. Miss Arcade will be joined by longtime collaborator Steve Zehentner, who creates a live sound score that will have you jumping in your seat.

• Migguel Anggelo: LATINXOXO

Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 8PM

"Migguel Anggelo thrills audiences with his bold voice, winning smile, swiveling hips, and radiant charm." - Broadway World

Love is in the air, and Migguel Anggelo is shattering the boundaries of gender in a striptease of "Latin Lover" clichés. In an outrageously queer concert experience, Anggelo moves through iconic pop hits, original compositions, and the Spanish boleros of his youth, reminding us that our greatest love is right there in the mirror. Abrazos y besos! Xoxo

• Molly Pope, A GAY MAN, AND A PIANO

May 14, 2020 at 8PM

"It would have been enough for Pope to just be a (phenomenal) singer, but by gum, she's a legitimate actress, too. It's only a matter of time before Broadway discovers one of its greatest stars."

- Playbill.com

After a lifetime overthinking every second of every day, cabarettist Molly Pope returns to OBERON in a quest to set out to find the one thing that has always escaped her: a good time. Armed with the two things absolutely necessary for a good time-a gay man (Drew Wutke) and a piano-she indulges in a set of songs she's always wanted to tackle, but never found a good excuse to sing until now. With concepts like "fun" and "joy" and "just 'cause" on hand, she deploys her signature neo-retro style to get back to the elemental sweet spot of cabaret.

ABOUT AMERICAN REPERTORY THEATER

American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University is a leading force in the American theater, producing groundbreaking work that is driven by risk-taking, artistic inquiry, and passionate inquiry. A.R.T. was founded in 1980 by Robert Brustein, who served as Artistic Director until 2002, when he was succeeded by Robert Woodruff. Diane Paulus began her tenure as Artistic Director in 2008. Under the leadership of Paulus as the Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director and Executive Producer Diane Borger, A.R.T. seeks to expand the boundaries of theater by programming transformative theatrical experiences, always including the audience as a central partner.

Throughout its history, A.R.T. has been honored with many distinguished awards including the Tony Award for Best New Play for All the Way (2014); consecutive Tony Awards for Best Revival of a Musical for Pippin (2013) and The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess (2012), both of which Paulus directed, and sixteen other Tony Awards since 2012; a Pulitzer Prize; a Jujamcyn Prize for outstanding contribution to the development of creative talent; the Regional Theater Tony Award; and more than 100 Elliot Norton and IRNE Awards. Under Paulus's leadership, A.R.T.'s club theater, OBERON, has been recognized annually as a top performance venue in the Boston area, and has attracted national attention for its innovative programming and business models.

As the professional theater on the campus of Harvard University, A.R.T. is committed to playing a central role in the cognitive life of the University, catalyzing discourse, interdisciplinary collaboration, and creative exchange among a wide range of academic departments, institutions, students, and faculty members. A.R.T. is engaged in a number of multi-year initiatives with partners at Harvard that explore some of the most pressing issues of our day, including a collaboration with the Harvard University Center for the Environment to develop new work that addresses climate change. A.R.T. plays a central role in Harvard's undergraduate Theater, Dance & Media concentration, teaching courses in directing, dramatic literature, acting, voice, design, and dramaturgy. A.R.T. staff also mentors students in the Harvard Radcliffe Dramatic Club working at the Loeb Drama Center and OBERON.

Dedicated to making great theater accessible, A.R.T. actively engages more than 5,000 community members and local students annually in project-based partnerships, workshops, conversations with artists, and other enrichment activities both at the theater and across the Greater Boston area.

ABOUT AFTERGLOW FESTIVAL

Afgerglow is an annual live performance arts festival in Provincetown, MA. Founded in 2011 by Quinn Cox and John Cameron Mitchell, Afterglow has earned Provincetown a star on the international festival map, reclaiming its heritage as the birthplace of the modern American stage. Afterglow has premiered and developed award-winning solo plays that have moved Off-Broadway and beyond. Honoring Provincetown's artistic bond with New York's Greenwich Village and Cambridge, Massachusetts' progressive performance scenes, Afterglow has featured artists from all over the United States and Europe. Each September, Afterglow invites artists and audience alike to bask in the glittering light of pure, live artistic expression, after the full glare of summer.





