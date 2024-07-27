The Music of FROZEN Comes to The Black Box

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



THE BLACK BOX, the region's premier music, theater, and event venue, will bring back THE BLACK BOX Sings… Concert Series outside under the stars this summer.

On August 3rd at 7:00pm, THE BLACK BOX Sings… FROZEN. TBB will present a concert celebrating the music of the highest-grossing animated film of all time: Disney's Frozen. The concert will feature a narrated telling of Elsa and Anna's story with live performances of the film's songs as well as new music written for the Broadway production. Enjoy the memorable songs of Kristen and Robert Lopez in concert outside at THE BLACK BOX.

The concert stars recent Franklin School for the Performing Arts graduate Macie Hoben as Elsa and NYC actor Ali Funkhouser as Anna. They are joined by a cast of Franklin Performing Arts Company favorites Andrew Scott Holmes as Hans, Tim Ayres-Kerr as Kristoff, Daniel Barrett as Olaf, Aida DiChiara as Young Elsa, Colette Lelievre as Young Anna, with narration by Nick Paone.

Modeled after the popular cabaret series “54 Sings” at 54 Below in NYC, THE BLACK BOX continues THE BLACK BOX Sings… Series this August. The series celebrates the music of musicals, composers, and artists sung by Franklin Performing Arts Company favorites. Table seating and general seating are available. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved inside.

Tickets and more information are available at THEBLACKBOXonline.com or by calling the box office at 508-528-3370. THE BLACK BOX is located at 15 W. Central Street in downtown Franklin, MA.

Comments