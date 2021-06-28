The Lyric Stage Company of Boston Announces 2021-2022 Season

The Lyric Stage Company of Boston will welcome audiences back for their 47th season. Their six-show season asks us how far we would go for the people and things we hold dear. They're excited to open their doors on September 24 and share these powerful, exciting, and moving shows with audiences.

"This last year, I have become a CDC junkie, closely following the steps that the Commonwealth and the City of Boston have taken to tame the pandemic and create conditions where all of us can once again safely gather in our favorite cultural destinations," says Executive Director Matt Chapuran. "For many of us, the speed of reopening is creating whiplash. But since the beginning of the crisis, we have held regular Zoom conversations on our steps to mitigate risk, and will continue to be candid as best practices evolve."

Says Artistic Director, Courtney O'Connor, "We are thrilled to welcome our Lyric Stage family home with stories of joy, love, loss, and legacy. Each of these stories asks us to consider just how far we would go for the people and things we hold dear."

All artists will be announced in early September.

September 24-October 17, 2021

A romantic comedy, Deborah Laufer's Be Here Now, is the story of two damaged souls asking themselves how much they're willing to risk for love and meaning.

November 12-December 5, 2021

The Last Five Years, written and composed by Jason Robert Brown, is an emotionally powerful and intimate musical about two New Yorkers in their twenties who fall in and out of love over the course of five years. The show's unconventional structure consists of Cathy telling her story backwards while Jamie tells his story chronologically.

January 7-February 6, 2022

They will present the world premiere of Mr. Parent by Melinda Lopez with Maurice Emanuel Parent. Conceived with Megan Sandberg-Zakian, Mr. Parent is based on the stories and real-life adventures of Lyric Stage favorite, Maurice Emanuel Parent. An actor turns to teaching for a steady paycheck, and learns that it's less of a job and more of a constant, visceral reminder of one's own success and/or failure.

February 25-March 27, 2022

In the wake of Shakespeare's death, his company of actors unite to preserve the plays they performed, narrowly rescuing the iconic playwright from obscurity. The Book of Will by Lauren Gunderson is a love letter to Shakespeare, the power of art, and the stage.

April 15-May 22, 2022

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder with book and lyrics by Robert L. Freedman and music by Steven Lutvak follows the hilarious adventures of Monty Navarro, eighth in line for an earldom in the lofty D'Ysquith family, as he sets out to speed up the line of succession by using a great deal of charm...and a dash of murder.

June 3-June 26, 2022

Closing out the season is Loy A. Webb's The Light. On the night of their engagement, Genesis and Rashad's relationship splinters as a gift of concert tickets forces them to reveal long-buried secrets, threatening their future happiness.

www.lyricstage.com