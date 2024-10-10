The Huntington to Host A Free Open House During Fenway Alliance's Opening Our Doors Day

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Huntington Theatre will participate in the Fenway Alliance “Opening Our Doors Day” on Monday, October 14 by hosting an array of family-friendly activities during an open house from 11am-2pm.

The schedule of events is as follows:

All Day events: 11am – 2pm

· Guided tours: backstage tours led by Huntington staff, starting from the 1st floor theatre lobby (tour is approx. 30 minutes)

· Costume Corner: try on and be inspired by our beautiful and whimsical hats and costume pieces! Channel your inner performer and pose for a photo

· Coloring station: show off your artist flair by making your own art or drawing on our coloring pages

11:30am – 12:15pm: Huntington Academy Family Workshop

In the Maso Studio, 2nd floor

Join Huntington Education staff members for an introduction to theatre games and exercises – fun for all ages!

1pm – 1:45pm: Huntington Academy Family Workshop

In the Maso Studio, 2nd floor

Join Huntington Education staff members for an introduction to theatre games and exercises – fun for all ages!

The event is free and open to the public, but we encourage the community to RSVP on Eventbrite.

The Huntington's Open House is part of the Fenway Alliance's annual Opening Our Doors Day event, a celebration of the Fenway Cultural District including art exhibits, performances, nature and historical walks, art activities, open houses and more. More information can be found on the Fenway Alliance website.

