The Coolidge Corner Theatre Reveals its Summer 2024 Outdoor Screening Line-up

Summer is almost here, and the Coolidge Corner Theatre is once again taking its curated signature programming on the road. Local cinephiles will have the opportunity to experience free 35mm screenings at The Rose Kennedy Greenway; Coolidge After Midnite offerings in Rocky Woods; Hollywood hits at the Charles River Speedway; and a unique double feature at Mount Auburn Cemetery.

Highlights include:

Two Science on Screen® offerings at the Greenway: Godzilla 2000 (Wed, July 31), introduced by author and science historian Brad Bolman, who will talk about how the Godzilla mythos connects to fears and anxieties about US nuclear testing; and Apollo 13 (Wed, August 21), introduced by NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center’s strategic communications lead, Katie Schauer.

A terrifying Friday the 13th double-feature of Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter and Jason X (yes, the space one!), outdoors in the Rocky Woods on Friday, September 13, co-presented by NASA.

After five long years the Coolidge returns to Mount Auburn Cemetery to present our popular Cemetery Cinema outdoor film program. Join us for a mind-bending double-feature journey where existential dread meets excellent adventures. From Bergman's contemplation of life, death, and the human condition in The Seventh Seal to the wild time-traveling antics of Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, it's a cinematic ride that'll have you questioning existence one moment and air-guitaring the next.

“We’re excited to take Coolidge programming on the road again this summer, and are immensely grateful to our wonderful venue partners,” remarked Coolidge Program Director Mark Anastasio.

Learn more at https://coolidge.org

