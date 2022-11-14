The Company Theatre Presents MATILDA The Musical This Month

The Company Theatre will bring Roald Dahl's beloved novel Matilda to life in its upcoming production of Matilda the Musical. This magical story of a courageous little girl with an unbounded imagination proves that despite the odds, you can do anything you put your mind to - and change your destiny.

Armed with intelligence and telekinesis, 9-year-old British heroine Matilda Wormwood overcomes obstacles set in motion by her indifferent and self-indulgent parents. The Wormwoods provide a dark comic relief with their love of money and all things kitsch! Unable to deal with Matilda's brilliance, they send her to a school run by the iconic - and sadistic -headmistress Miss Trunchbull. The precocious bookworm fiercely defends what's right, not only standing up for herself, but for her classmates and her like-minded teacher Miss Honey (featuring Jennifer Beth Glick Schaffer as the endearing mentor.) Her convictions coupled with a vivid imagination - and a little bit of magic - enable Matilda to transform her life into the one she's always yearned for.

Matilda the Musical is directed by award-winning director, and The Company Theatre co-founder, Zoe Bradford. The show features musical direction by Mel Carubia and choreography by Brad Reinking. Reese Raciot of Plymouth will be featured as Matilda, along with Winslow Levin of Hingham as a Matilda alternate. As Miss Trunchbull, headmistress, Christie Reading of Bryantville and Ron Vorce of Boylston each bring an overpowering presence and twisted sense of humor to the tyrannical giant who frightened the life out of her pupils.

"Matilda promises to be an amazing theatrical event for the entire family," remarked Bradford. "A great score executed by Mel Carubia makes the production memorable. The challenging high energy choreography by Brad Reinking is truly breathtaking, especially as these young people take over their school in a well-deserved mutiny! We have set the show around the holidays, and we will send our audiences off with the warm feeling that joy can be achieved, even in a dark situation, and the best kind of family is one born out of love."

Matilda the Musical opens Friday, November 25, and runs through Sunday, December 18 with evening and matinée performances. Tickets are $48.00 with premium seating tickets available for $56. For a complete list of showtimes, to purchase tickets, or for more information, visit www.companytheatre.com or call the box office at 781-871-2787.