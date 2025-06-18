The Boston Pops Announce Nine Programs for 2025â€“26 Season at Symphony Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Boston Pops return to Symphony Hall with a lineup of nine performances across the 2025â€“26 season. Featuring star-studded guests, family-friendly entertainment, cinematic favorites, and rich cultural celebrations, the Pops once again affirm their place at the heart of Bostonâ€™s musical life.

Single tickets go on sale Tuesday, June 24 at 10 a.m. at bso.org or by phone at 888-266-1200.

September Pops Highlights

Kicking off the season is the high-flying spectacle Cirque de la Symphonie: Cirque Rocks! on September 11 at 7:30 p.m., fusing thrilling circus performance with symphonic renditions of rock anthems by The Who, Aerosmith, Journey, and more.

On September 12, Lockhart and the Pops revisit a fan-favorite recording with From Broadway to Hollywood: Award-Winning Music from the Stage and Screen, featuring selections from Chicago, Phantom of the Opera, Titanic, Out of Africa, and The Sound of Music.

The Pops' celebrated live film series continues with The Princess Bride in Concert, presenting Rob Reinerâ€™s beloved fairytale with Mark Knopflerâ€™s score performed live (September 13 at 7:30 p.m. and September 14 at 2:00 p.m.).

On September 20, Broadway powerhouse Mandy Gonzalez headlines the world premiere of Everything I Know: Mandy Gonzalez Sings Lin-Manuel Miranda, featuring music from Hamilton, In the Heights, Encanto, and more.

Spooky Season at Symphony Hall

For Halloween weekend, the Pops conjure Disneyâ€™s cult classic Hocus Pocus in Concert, with the film screened live-to-picture and conducted by Lockhart (October 30 & 31, 7:00 p.m.). Later that evening on Halloween, organist Brett Miller provides a live solo accompaniment to the 1925 silent film The Phantom of the Opera at 10:30 p.m., on Symphony Hallâ€™s historic Aeolian-Skinner organ.

Cultural Celebrations

On November 1, the Pops mark DÃ­a de Muertos with a return of their joyful Day of the Dead celebration, honoring the legacy of Mexican icon Juan Gabriel with special guest Veronica Robles and more artists to be announced.

A new Lunar New Year Celebration arrives on February 21, led by returning conductor Earl Lee and featuring Inner Mongolian fusion ensemble Anda Union, exploring traditions of East and Central Asia through music and community.

In collaboration with GBH, the Pops present Celtic Night: A Tribute to Brian Oâ€™Donovan and A Celtic Sojourn on March 14, honoring the late cultural ambassador and longtime GBH host. Grammy-winner Aoife Oâ€™Donovan will be joined by members of Solas, including founding member Seamus Egan, with additional performers and conductor to be announced.

Ticket Information

Single tickets for all Boston Pops programs go on sale Tuesday, June 24 at 10 a.m. at bso.org or by calling 888-266-1200. September concerts feature Pops-style seating, while concerts later in the season offer symphony-style seating.

Holiday Pops and New Yearâ€™s programming will be announced and go on sale in early September.

Accessibility

Symphony Hall is fully accessible, with accommodations available for all performances. Contact the dedicated accessibility line at 617-638-9341 or email access@bso.org for assistance.

