The Boch Center Wang Theatre & Ernie Boch, Jr. Extend Partnership

The Boch Center unveiled its 100th anniversary kick-off celebration during an exclusive event at the Boch Center Wang Theatre. Highlighting the occasion, Board Member and longtime sponsor Ernie Boch, Jr. revealed an exciting ten-year extension of his sponsorship with the theatre, underscoring his steadfast commitment to the arts and the Boston community.

The announcement was accompanied by remarks from Chairman Mark Weld and President & CEO J. Casey Soward, who shared details about the yearlong series of events and initiatives honoring the theatre's storied past, dynamic present, and visionary future.

“The Wang Theatre's 100th anniversary is a moment to reflect on its incredible legacy while looking ahead to an exciting future,” said J. Casey Soward, President & CEO of the Boch Center. “This milestone allows us to honor the generations of artists, audiences, and supporters who have made the theatre what it is today. With the continued support of champions like Ernie Boch Jr., we are poised to strengthen our mission and make certain that the arts remain a vital part of our community for years to come.”

One of the many centennial year initiatives includes ‘100 Acts of Kindness' where the Boch Center Wang Theatre will host giveaways, gift complimentary ticket upgrades, offer patrons the opportunity to nominate people to be featured on the building's iconic marquee and much more. The Boch Center will also host a movie screening series of beloved films, highlighting favorite titles celebrating Boston's role in movie history, and remembering the theatre's origin as The Metropolitan Theatre. Special performances, open houses and exhibits through Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame will also take place throughout the year to celebrate the milestone anniversary.

Ernie Boch Jr.'s announcement of his extended sponsorship marks a pivotal moment in the theatre's centennial celebration. His commitment reflects not only his unwavering support for the Boch Center but also his belief in the power of the arts and ensuring that they remain a vital part of Boston's cultural fabric for generations to come.

“It's an honor to reaffirm my commitment to the Boch Center,” stated Ernie Boch Jr, President of the Boch Family Foundation. “This treasured theatre is a vital part of the community – not just here in Boston, but across New England. Over the years, I've witnessed the joy this historic theatre brings… I'm proud to continue my support for this landmark institution.”

The Wang 100th anniversary celebration aims to strengthen the Boch Center's commitment to the arts, the community, and to ensure the theatre remains as a beacon for the arts in Boston and beyond for years to come. For more information on the theatre's initiatives and events, please visit: www.wangtheatre100.org

A Century of Excellence: The Wang Theatre's Remarkable Journey

Developed by Max Shoolman and designed by architect Clarence Blackall as a grand “cathedral of the motion picture,” The Metropolitan Theatre opened in 1925. Its opulence quickly became a cultural centerpiece in Boston, known for its stunning Art Deco interiors and its capacity to seat over 3,600 guests, making it one of the largest theaters in the country at the time.

In its early years, the Metropolitan showcased silent films, live performances, and lavish stage shows, becoming a popular entertainment destination. By the mid-20th century, the theater had adapted to the changing entertainment landscape and had been renamed the Music Hall, hosting concerts, touring Broadway productions, and hosting community events. However, as the years passed, the building fell into disrepair, and its future became uncertain.

In the late 1970s/early 1980s, the theater was saved from potential demolition through the efforts of local arts advocates and the generosity of donors, including philanthropist Dr. An Wang, founder of Wang Laboratories. His significant contributions led to the theater being renamed the Wang Theatre and ushered in the era of The Wang Center for the Performing Arts in his honor. Extensive renovations restored the theater to its former grandeur, preserving its historic charm while updating its facilities for modern audiences.

Since a 2016 landmark, multi-year naming sponsorship with the Boch Family, the Wang Theatre remains a cornerstone of the Boch Center, serving as a vibrant cultural venue for world-class theatre, music, literary, Broadway, dance, and comedy performances, private/corporate events, and more, continuing its legacy as one of Boston's most treasured landmarks.

