Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The BLAST! to Bring BIPOC Arts And Culture Publication To The 'South-Of-Boston' Region

pixeltracker

Musical artists, venues, and institutions are encouraged to submit articles and items for consideration and publication.

Jan. 12, 2022  

The BLAST! to Bring BIPOC Arts And Culture Publication To The 'South-Of-Boston' Region

The BLAST! is a new quarterly magazine and monthly ezine that will be launched in March of 2022, specializing in the Arts, Culture and 'Thump & Soul' lifestyle, for people living in the south of Boston (SoBo) regions, particularly Black and Brown people, who have been without a dedicated publication for over a decade; particularly one that focuses on the local music, arts, and cultural scenes. THUMP & SOUL is a growing, regional music and lifestyle movement comprised of soul, rock, jazz, edm, and world-music artists, primarily from the Cape Cod, Brockton, and New Bedford areas of Massachusetts.

The magazine will focus on the musical artists, bands, venues, and DJs of the region that cater to the THUMP & SOUL audience, which includes professionals, artists, musicians, students, and community people who enjoy the music lifestyle of the 'good vibes'.

The BLAST! is a publication of Song Keepers, LTD, a non-profit arts, education and economic development organization, based in Buzzard's Bay, MA. The online version of the magazine is currently being launched and initial articles can be found at http://theblast-mag.blogspot.com

Musical artists, venues, and institutions are encouraged to submit articles and items for consideration and publication. Contact info can be found on the blog.


Related Articles View More Boston Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Come From Away Moose Holiday Ornament
Come From Away Moose Holiday Ornament
The Prom Logo Face Mask
The Prom Logo Face Mask
Wicked Women's For Good V-Neck Tee
Wicked Women's For Good V-Neck Tee

More Hot Stories For You

  • Kennedy Center to Present Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
  • The Black Genius Foundation Announces New Brain Trust
  • Theatre Washington Announces Unified Extension of Covid-19 Safety Requirements at Area Theatres
  • Shift In Dates Announced For DC Premiere Of WHITE NOISE