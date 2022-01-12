The BLAST! to Bring BIPOC Arts And Culture Publication To The 'South-Of-Boston' Region

The BLAST! is a new quarterly magazine and monthly ezine that will be launched in March of 2022, specializing in the Arts, Culture and 'Thump & Soul' lifestyle, for people living in the south of Boston (SoBo) regions, particularly Black and Brown people, who have been without a dedicated publication for over a decade; particularly one that focuses on the local music, arts, and cultural scenes. THUMP & SOUL is a growing, regional music and lifestyle movement comprised of soul, rock, jazz, edm, and world-music artists, primarily from the Cape Cod, Brockton, and New Bedford areas of Massachusetts.

The magazine will focus on the musical artists, bands, venues, and DJs of the region that cater to the THUMP & SOUL audience, which includes professionals, artists, musicians, students, and community people who enjoy the music lifestyle of the 'good vibes'.

The BLAST! is a publication of Song Keepers, LTD, a non-profit arts, education and economic development organization, based in Buzzard's Bay, MA. The online version of the magazine is currently being launched and initial articles can be found at http://theblast-mag.blogspot.com

Musical artists, venues, and institutions are encouraged to submit articles and items for consideration and publication. Contact info can be found on the blog.