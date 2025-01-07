TITANIC: THE ARTIFACT EXHIBITION In Boston Extended By Popular Demand

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Due to popular demand, TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition dates have been extended until Memorial Day, 2025.

Presented by The Gold Group in Boston and viewed by more than 35 million people worldwide, TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition is one of the highest attended in history and is only in Boston for a limited time, with weekend sell-outs since its opening in October.

The exhibition displays more than 250 authentic artifacts from the wreck site of Titanic by RMS Titanic, Inc. at The Saunders Castle at Park Plaza in Boston. E/M Group and RMS Titanic, Inc., have curated an incredible collection of authentic Titanic artifacts that allow guests to experience the real stories of Titanic passengers and crew. These items have been honorably conserved and presented to the public to help educate and tell the story of Titanic. Visitors can also explore meticulously re-created rooms, including the opulent Grand Staircase.

“We are thrilled at the positive reception we have received from the public, the media and the business community,” said producer Joe Gold. “TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition has partnered with several local businesses that enhance the visitor experience. Visitors can dance on the Titanic courtesy of Arthur Murray Dance Studios, experience dining as it was presented on the ship with our partners, Davio's, Banks Steak and Seafood and Basille, and even have their picture taken on the opulent Grand Staircase.”

For decades, Titanic has had a hold on people immersing themselves in the real stories of heroism, love, fear, and impossible decisions in the face of the “unsinkable” ocean liner meeting its fate. It was a watershed moment in world history and has made an indelible mark on history.

Upon entering TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition guests are drawn back in time to April 1912, when the Ship embarked on its first and final journey. Guests receive a replica boarding pass, assume the role of a passenger, and follow a journey through life on Titanic—from the Ship's construction to life on board, to the infamous sinking. Also covered is the contemporary effort to recover artifacts and conserve the wreck site for scientific analysis, historical preservation, and to ensure future generations can admire, contemplate, and learn from Titanic.

Located in the Back Bay, The Saunders Castle at Park Plaza is a former armory and is a designated National Historic Landmark.

Tickets to the exhibition are now on sale www.titanicboston.us, tickets start at $39.50.

