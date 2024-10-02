TITANIC Comes to North Shore Music Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Beginning this October, Bill Hanney's award-winning North Shore Music Theatre (NSMT) will present the award-winning musical TITANIC. This majestic musical cruises onto the NSMT stage from Tuesday, October 29, and plays a two-week engagement through Sunday, November 10, 2024. TITANIC The Musical is sponsored by TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition.

"When we selected Titanic The Musical for the 2024 season, we knew it was going to be a challenge for our design and casting teams and they have met the challenge brilliantly. Seeing this exhilarating production and hearing this beautiful score sung our 29 person cast promises to be one of the most moving theatrical experiences you will ever have.” said NSMT owner Bill Hanney. “Producing Artistic Director, Kevin P. Hill, will be steering the ship as the production’s director and choreographer. Kevin has been at the helm of many grand North Shore Music Theatre productions over the years, including Sunset Boulevard, The Sound of Music, and Disney’s Frozen, so we can all expect this epic production to stay with audiences long after the last final notes are played.”

​ TITANIC The Musical is a stirring and unforgettable account of the first and last days of the “ship of dreams.” This epic musical features the real stories of people aboard the most legendary ship in the world - from the Third-Class immigrants dreaming of a better tomorrow to the First-Class passengers living a life of privilege. Featuring a score by Maury Yeston and a book by Peter Stone, TITANIC The Musical won five 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical.

​ TITANIC The Musical will feature Anette Barrios-Torres as Kate Mullins/ Others, Mary Callanan as Ida Straus, Carlyn Connolly as Alice Beane, Harrison Drake as Henry Etches/ Others, Marie Eife as Kate Murphy/ Others, Jen Ellis as Caroline Neville, Tom Galantich as Captain E.J. Smith, Leslie Jackson as Kate McGowen, Trevor James as Fredrick Barrett, Andrew Kotzen as Frederick Fleet/ Others, Benjamin Lurye as Charles Clarke, Kevin Patrick Martin as Edgar Beane/ Others, Trevor Martin as Thomas Andrews, Conor McGiffin as William Murdoch, Kevin B. McGlynn as Isidor Straus, Mark Mitrano as Harold Bride, Bronson Norris Murphy as J. Bruce Ismay, Meag O'Meara as Bellboy, Dominic Pagliaro as Jim Farrell/ Others, and Brendan Jacob Smith as Charles Lightoller.

Rounding out the 29-member cast will be Evan Bertram, Whitney Brianna Daniels, Sara DeLong, Daniel DiPinto, Billy Goldstein, Marcus Huber, Brett Hennessey Jones, Sara Elizabeth King, and Emily Song Tyler.

The creative team for TITANIC The Musical includes Kevin P. Hill (Direction & Choreography), Milton Granger (Music Direction), Jack Mehler (Scenic & Lighting Design), Jeffrey Meek (Original Costume Design), Alex Berg (Sound Design), Pamela Hersch (Projection Design), Rachel Padula-Shuflet (Wig & Hair Design), Rebecca Glick (Costume Coordinator & Additional Costume Designer), Stephen MacDonald (Production Stage Manager), Bronson Norris Murphy (Dance Captain & Assistant Director), Robert L. Rucinski (Assistant Music Director), Dakotah Wiley-Horan (Assistant Stage Manager), Elizabeth Yvette Ramirez (Assistant Stage Manager), and Keri Safran (Dialect Coach).

TITANIC The Musical is produced for North Shore Music Theatre by Bill Hanney (Owner/Producer), Kevin P. Hill (Producing Artistic Director), and Matthew Chappell (Associate Producer / Casting Director). TITANIC is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals

Tickets for TITANIC The Musical start at $70. Performances are October 29 – November 10, evening performances on Tue - Thurs at 7:30 pm, Fri & Sat at 8 pm, and matinees Wed, Sat and Sun at 2 pm. Kids 4 - 18 save 50% at all evening performances. $25 Student Rush tickets are available. For tickets and information call 978-232-7200, visit www.nsmt.org, or visit the box office in person at 54 Dunham Rd., Beverly, MA.

North Shore Music Theatre’s 2024 musical season will conclude with the 35th Anniversary Production of A Christmas Carol starring David Coffee (December 5 - 22).

