THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH Comes to The Fitzpatrick Main Stage

Three-time Pulitzer Prize-Winner Thornton Wilder's The Skin of Our Teeth begins performances on Thursday, July 11 at The Fitzpatrick Main Stage (83 East Main Street) in Stockbridge, MA, and runs through August 3.

Directed by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-Winner David Auburn (Proof; BTG: The Petrified Forest, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof), this production features Tony Award-Winner Harriet Harris (Broadway: Thoroughly Modern Millie; TV/Film: Frasier, Phantom Thread; BTG: Sister Mary Ignatius Explains It All For You, Arsenic and Old Lace) as Mrs. Antrobus and Danny Johnson (Broadway: All The Way, The Song of Jacob Zulu; TV: Luke Cage, Daredevil) as Mr. Antrobus, along with Lauren Baez (Off Broadway: The Great Cat Massacre; BTG: The Petrified Forest) as Muse, Conveneer, Chair Pusher, Bailey; Lynnette Freeman (Off Broadway: Travisville, On The Outs, Kentucky; BTG: Lost Lake) as Homer, Fortune Teller, Ivy; Marcus Gladney (Broadway: Choir Boy) as Henry; Ralph Petillo (BTG: A Christmas Carol, Tarzan, The Music Man) as Moses, Bingo Caller, Mr. Tremayne; Claire Saunders (Off Broadway: Marry Harry, Errol and Fidel, Taming of the Shrew) as Gladys; Marjie Shrimpton (Regional: White Christmas) as Muse, Telegraph Boy, Hester; Matt Sullivan (Off Broadway: The Roads to Home; BTG: Sister Mary Ignatius Explains It All For You, Arsenic and Old Lace) as Stage Manager, Broadcast Official; and Ariana Venturi (TV: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; BTG: Sister Mary Ignatius Explains It All For You, Design For Living, The Cat and The Canary) as Sabina.

This production is sponsored by The Red Lion Inn, The Westfield News Group, Massachusetts Cultural Council and The Shubert Foundation.

Winner of the 1943 Pulitzer Prize, this theatrical masterpiece is a wildly entertaining and thought-provoking explosion of time and space. Meet the Antrobus family of contemporary and prehistoric New Jersey as they narrowly escape one disaster after another-dinosaurs, woolly mammoths, the Ice Age, world war, climate change-whether George Antrobus (Danny Johnson) is inventing the alphabet or merely saving the world from apocalypse, he and his formidable family somehow manage to survive.

Written by three-time Pulitzer Prize-Winner Thornton Wilder (Our Town, The Bridge of San Luis Rey) The Skin of our Teeth is an optimistic tribute to the invincibility of the human spirit.

Tickets may be purchased in person at the Colonial Ticket Office at 111 South Street, Pittsfield; at the Fitzpatrick Main Stage Ticket Office at 83 East Main Street, Stockbridge; by calling (413) 997-4444 or online at www.BerkshireTheatreGroup.org. Ticket Offices are open Monday-Saturday 10am-5pm, Sunday 10am-2pm or on any performance day from 10am until curtain. All plays, schedules, casting and prices are subject to change.





