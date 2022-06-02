THE PROM, FAIRVIEW & More Announced for SpeakEasy's 2022-2023 Season

The riveting drama HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING; the profound comedy ENGLISH; the Pulitzer Prize-winner FAIRVIEW; the wildly imaginative romance WILD GOOSE DREAMS; and the joyous musical comedy THE PROM will make-up SpeakEasy Stage Company's 32nd Season, the company's Founder and Producing Artistic Director Paul Daigneault announced today.

The schedule for SpeakEasy Stage Company's 2022-2023 Season will be:

HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING - by Will Arbery / Sept. 9 - Oct. 8, 2022

ENGLISH -- by Sanaz Toossi / Oct. 21 - Nov. 19, 2022

FAIRVIEW -- by Jackie Sibblies Drury / Feb. 17 - March 18, 2023

WILD GOOSE DREAMS - by Hansol Jung / March 24 - April 22, 2023

THE PROM - by Bob Martin, Chad Beguelin, & Matthew Sklar / May 5 - June 3, 2023

"Once again I am excited to offer Boston audiences a bold and entertaining slate of the very best contemporary plays and musicals," said Daigneault, in announcing the new SpeakEasy line-up. "Each of these shows is uniquely theatrical and celebrates the importance of sharing our stories to better appreciate our common humanity."

"I also want to affirm that the safety of our patrons, artists, and staff is and will remain our primary goal for as long as the COVID-19 pandemic is a concern," Daigneault added. "We will continue to monitor and evaluate our COVID policies over the summer and throughout the season to ensure that you are as safe as possible during your visit to our theatre."

HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING



By Will Arbery

Directed by Marianna Bassham

New England Premiere! September 9 - October 8, 2022

Press Performance - Sunday, September 11 at 3PM

Roberts Studio Theatre

Winner! 2020 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play! One week after the Charlottesville riots in 2017, four young conservatives gather in a Wyoming backyard to gossip and reminisce. They've assembled to honor Gina, their mentor and the newly inaugurated president of a far-right Catholic university. But as their celebration carries deep into the night, the reunion explodes into vicious insults, political accusations, and stunning revelations. Hailed as "a work of singular distinction, for which the word 'remarkable' is, if anything, an understatement" by The Wall Street Journal, Heroes of the Fourth Turning is a daring look at the heart of a country at war with itself.

ENGLISH



By Sanaz Toossi

Boston Premiere! October 21 - November 19, 2022

Press Performance - Sunday, October 23 at 3PM

Roberts Studio Theatre

Winner! 2022 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play! "English Only." That's the mantra of Marjan, an English teacher in Karaj, Iran struggling to prepare her four students to take the Test of English as a Foreign Language. The exam has life-changing implications for each classmate, but between the word games and show-and-tell sessions, one student seems set on derailing the lesson plan. With wit, wisdom, and compassion, award-winning playwright Sanaz Toossi's new comedy uses language as a lens to explore identity, heritage, and community.



FAIRVIEW



By Jackie Sibblies Drury

Directed by Pascale Florestal

New England Premiere! February 17 - March 18, 2023

Press Performance - Sunday, February 19 at 3PM

Roberts Studio Theatre

Winner! 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Drama! Grandma's birthday at the Frazier household has all the makings of your standard family comedy: drinking, squabbles, hijinks with the silverware; and that's before Tyrone has even arrived! But in Fairview, there's nothing that playwright Jackie Sibblies Drury leaves unchallenged - character, genre, even the audience experience. Expect the unexpected from this bold new drama that will leave you thinking about race, power, and maybe theatre itself, in a whole new light.

WILD GOOSE DREAMS



By Hansol Jung

Directed by Seonjae Kim



New England Premiere! March 24 - April 22, 2023

Press Performance - Sunday, March 26 at 3PM

Roberts Studio Theatre

"Highly imaginative, funny and sad, and a thoroughly enjoyable night at the theatre" - Broadway World

New England Premiere! In an age where technology offers easy connection, Nanhee and Minsung are alone in Seoul, South Korea. Nanhee is a North Korean defector with no way to contact her family; Minsung is a gireogi appa or "goose father", working in Seoul to send money to his family in Texas. But after a chance encounter on the internet, the pair strike up an unlikely romance and discover a quiet intimacy within the noise of the 21st century. Filled with poetic dialogue and powered by boundless imagination, Wild Goose Dreams is a charming love story for the modern age.

THE PROM



Book by Chad Beguelin and Bob Martin

Lyrics by Chad Beguelin

Music by Matthew Sklar

Based on an original concept by Jack Viertel

Directed by Paul Daigneault



May 5 - June 3, 2023

Press Performance - Sunday, May 7 at 3PM

Roberts Studio Theatre

Winner! 2019 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Musical! Emma didn't want to be a newspaper headline or the face of a movement; she just wanted to take her girlfriend Alyssa to their high school prom. But just when it seems like she might persuade the hesitant PTA, four bumbling Broadway has-beens in search of relevance barge into Edgewater, Indiana to put a spotlight on the issue -- and themselves. As the worlds of Broadway and Main Street hilariously collide, the courage of one girl reminds us all of the power of love to bring us together. With non-stop laughs and show-stopping dance numbers, The Prom is a feel-good musical with a message that is even more relevant today.



