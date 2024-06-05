THE MUSEUM OF BROKEN RELATIONSHIPS Comes to SpeakEasy Stage This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



SpeakEasy Stage Company, in partnership with Somerled Arts, will produce a developmental workshop of the new musical THE MUSEUM OF BROKEN RELATIONSHIPS by David H. Bell (book & lyrics) and Daniel Green (music & lyrics). Presentations are free and will be held at The Huntington’s Maso Studio on Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23.

The musical tells the story of gallerist Kirsten who, one week before the grand opening of her new art gallery, is confronted by a man in a tux, soaking wet, and desperately looking for his mother’s wedding ring. Their encounter sparks a discovery of family secrets and unresolved conflict in both their lives. What unfolds is the story of relationships—both lost and found—inspired by a curious and surprisingly impactful real museum in Croatia that celebrates the remarkable stories revealed by everyday objects.

The cast is led by Boston native and “Hamilton” alum Nik Walker and singer/actor Carly Kincannon. Also featured are Amy Barker, Susana Cordón, Jesse Garlick and Ned Riseley. The ensemble includes Ethan DePuy, De’Lon Grant, Sarah Linnell, Ryan Mardesich, Will McGarrahan, Mairéad O’Neill, Jenna Sage, and Helena Tafuri.

In addition to writing the book and lyrics, Bell will direct. Boston-based musician and educator Dan Rodriguez will be the Music Director. Other production team members include Scott Evans (Associate Director), John-William Gambrell (Assistant Music Director), Geoffrey Ko (Orchestrator), Carrie Chapter (Dramaturg), and Andy Hartman (Script Supervisor). Rafi Levavy is Production Stage Manager and Nerys Powell is the Assistant Stage Manager.

THE MUSEUM OF BROKEN RELATIONSHIPS was commissioned by Somerled Arts and developed at the Eugene O’Neill National Music Theater Conference, the American Music Theatre Project, and the Aspen Theatre Festival.

Estimated run time is 2 hours, 30 minutes including intermission.



