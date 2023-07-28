THE LITTLE MERMAID at Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston

Special Offer: RMT Presents The Little Mermaid!
Get your seats before they are all gone!
Based on Hans Christian Andersen's beloved tale and the classic animated film, Disney's The Little Mermaid is an astonishingly beautiful love story for the ages. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including "Under the Sea," "Kiss the Girl," and "Part of Your World."
Tickets are on sale now at www.reaglemusictheatre.org!
Videos
|Disney's The Little Mermaid
Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston (7/28-8/06)
|Into The Woods
Keiter Center for the Performing Arts (7/21-7/30)
|BORN TO DO THIS: The Joan of Arc Rock Opera
The Company Theatre (7/28-8/20)
|Camelot
The Cape Playhouse (8/16-8/26)
|A Conversation with Ira Glass & Jad Abumrad
Emerson Colonial Theatre (9/30-9/30)
|Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood LIVE!
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (3/10-3/10)
|Penn & Teller present The Foolers
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (10/11-10/11)
|Love, Loss and What I Wore
Hub Theatre Company of Boston (7/22-8/05)
|Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour
Emerson Colonial Theatre (10/01-10/01)
|American Girl Live! in Concert
Emerson Colonial Theatre (9/29-9/29)
