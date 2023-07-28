THE LITTLE MERMAID at Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston

Get your seats before they are all gone!

Based on Hans Christian Andersen's beloved tale and the classic animated film, Disney's The Little Mermaid is an astonishingly beautiful love story for the ages. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including "Under the Sea," "Kiss the Girl," and "Part of Your World."

Tickets are on sale now at www.reaglemusictheatre.org!

