THE LITTLE MERMAID at Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston

Special Offer: RMT Presents The Little Mermaid!

By: Jul. 28, 2023

POPULAR

CLUE National Tour to Launch in Minneapolis in February 2024 - Full Route Announced! Photo 1 CLUE National Tour to Launch in Minneapolis in February 2024 - Full Route Announced!
Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 2 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
2023 LOWELL FOLK FESTIVAL Announces Full Performance Schedule  Photo 3 2023 LOWELL FOLK FESTIVAL Announces Full Performance Schedule 
Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC Fills the Air at North Shore Music Theatre Photo 4 Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC Fills the Air at North Shore Music Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID at Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston

Get your seats before they are all gone!

Based on Hans Christian Andersen's beloved tale and the classic animated film, Disney's The Little Mermaid is an astonishingly beautiful love story for the ages. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including "Under the Sea," "Kiss the Girl," and "Part of Your World."

Tickets are on sale now at www.reaglemusictheatre.org!
 




RELATED STORIES - Boston

1
LA BOHÈME Comes to the  Berkshire Opera Festival in August Photo
LA BOHÈME Comes to the  Berkshire Opera Festival in August

 Berkshire Opera Festival continues its 2023 summer season with a mainstage production of La Bohème on August 26, August 29, and September 1 at The Colonial Theater in Pittsfield, MA.

2
Paula Plum Directs LOVE, LOSS, AND WHAT I WORE With Hub Theatre Company Of Boston Photo
Paula Plum Directs LOVE, LOSS, AND WHAT I WORE With Hub Theatre Company Of Boston

An event ten years in the making!  Hub Theatre Company of Boston will conclude the celebration of its 10th anniversary season with the revival of Nora and Delia Ephron's Love, Loss and What I Wore, directed by local favorite Paula Plum. 

3
The Huntington Appoints Christopher Mannelli as New Executive Director Photo
The Huntington Appoints Christopher Mannelli as New Executive Director

Learn about the recent appointment of Christopher Mannelli as the new executive director of The Huntington. Get insights into his background and find out what this means for the future of the renowned institution.

4
Emerson Colonial Theatre Holiday 2023 Programming Includes MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET And More Photo
Emerson Colonial Theatre Holiday 2023 Programming Includes MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET And More

The Emerson Colonial Theatre's holiday line-up includes a long-running drag spectacular, a holiday musical reimagining featuring your favorite Rock 'n' Roll legends, the Colonial debut of a “Glee” favorite, and a merry evening of astonishing magic for the entire family!

From This Author - BWW Special Offer

Get Exclusive Presale Access to the Chicago Symphony Orchestra's 2023/24 SeasonGet Exclusive Presale Access to the Chicago Symphony Orchestra's 2023/24 Season
CABARET at OB PlayhouseCABARET at OB Playhouse
DISCO INFERNO at Pocono Mountains Music FestivalDISCO INFERNO at Pocono Mountains Music Festival
LIZZIE THE MUSICAL at Austin PlayhouseLIZZIE THE MUSICAL at Austin Playhouse

Videos

Video: Get a First Look at SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway Video Video: Get a First Look at SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway
Watch Highlights from BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration at Sony Hall Video
Watch Highlights from BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration at Sony Hall
Listen to a Track from Broadway-Bound HARMONY Video
Listen to a Track from Broadway-Bound HARMONY
Caissie Levy Performs 'I Miss the Mountains' From NEXT TO NORMAL Video
Caissie Levy Performs 'I Miss the Mountains' From NEXT TO NORMAL
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's The Little Mermaid
Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston (7/28-8/06)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Into The Woods
Keiter Center for the Performing Arts (7/21-7/30)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BORN TO DO THIS: The Joan of Arc Rock Opera
The Company Theatre (7/28-8/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Camelot
The Cape Playhouse (8/16-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Conversation with Ira Glass & Jad Abumrad
Emerson Colonial Theatre (9/30-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood LIVE!
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (3/10-3/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Penn & Teller present The Foolers
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (10/11-10/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Love, Loss and What I Wore
Hub Theatre Company of Boston (7/22-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour
Emerson Colonial Theatre (10/01-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# American Girl Live! in Concert
Emerson Colonial Theatre (9/29-9/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You