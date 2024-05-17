The 4th Annual 4-STAR SOLO SHOW FESTIVAL Comes To Provincetown Theater This June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Back by popular demand, the Provincetown Theater at 238 Bradford Street in Provincetown will produce the 4th annual 4-Star Solo Show Festival throughout the month of June.

As in years past, the festival will feature a different star-turn performance each week of the month in the show's Cape Cod premiere production every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7pm from June 6-29.

While tickets to all four shows are included in 2024 Season Subscription packages (which remain on sale until Memorial Day Monday), individual tickets for each show in the festival are now on sale at provincetowntheater.org.

And this year's 4-Star stars of the festival are...

Cody Sullivan in Town Meeting

June 6-8 at 7PM

Provincetown-based writer/performer Cody Sullivan takes us on a hilarious whirlwind odyssey of the myriad characters, democratic proceedings, and head-scratching logistics of the spring town business meeting that annually occurs in a quaint seaside hamlet on Old Cape Cod – very much like, well… Provincetown. BEWARE: If you may see yourself onstage, you have been warned.

Mitchell Anderson in You Better Call Your Mother

June 13-15 at 7PM

Told through a series of monologues and songs, You Better Call Your Mother is the humorous, heart-warming, and hummable autobiographical story of how actor-turned-chef Mitchell Anderson he went from closeted Hollywood TV star of Party of Five to accidental gay-rights activist to true love, true family, and true happiness within, and the true deliciousness he gives back to the world.

Tanya O'Debra in Radio Star

June 20-22 at 7PM

Seen through the lens of an old-time 1940s radio detective show, playwright/performer Tanya O'Debra brings a multitude of characters to life to tell the tale of “The Case of the Long-Distance Lover.” Performing her way thru a cacophony of live foley sounds (and gags and jokes aplenty), O'Debra's stylish spoof spearheads the saga of Nick McKitrick, the private dick, as he hits the trail and scopes the shadows to find the killer of femme fatale Fanny LaRue's husband!

Phoebe Potts in Too Fat for China

June 27-29 at 7PM

From the Gloucester Stage Company to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival to winning

“Best Storytelling Show” at New York's United Solo Show Festival, Phoebe Potts's Too Fat for China is a live autobiographical stage sequel to her acclaimed graphic novel about her travails with infertility, "Good Eggs,” that movingly and hilariously wends its way through the battles and triumphs of adopting a child in America today. Famed New Yorker cartoonist Roz Chast praised the show, as, "sometimes funny, sometimes sad, but always honest, intelligent and completely involving."

ABOUT THE PROVINCETOWN THEATER:

The Provincetown Theater is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose mission is to enrich, entertain, and educate by providing quality theater, events, and programming celebrating our historic legacy in the birthplace of American theater. We are a safe and creative outlet for illuminating our common humanity on Outer Cape Cod and beyond.

