SpeakEasy Stage Company Reveals 34th Season

The joyous and timely Tony-nominated play JAJA’S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING; a re-imagining of the acclaimed Ahrens & Flaherty musical A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE; the witty, life-affirming drama PRU PAYNE; the laugh-packed, Tony–nominated satire AIN’T NO MO’; and the fiesta-fueled comedy LAUGHS IN SPANISH will make up SpeakEasy Stage Company’s 34th Season.

The schedule for SpeakEasy Stage Company’s 2024-2025 Season will be:

LAUGHS IN SPANISH – by Alexis Scheer| Sept. 13 – Oct. 12, 2024

PRU PAYNE – by Steven Drukman | Oct. 18 – Nov. 16, 2024

AIN’T NO MO’ -- by Jordan E. Cooper | Jan. 10 – Feb. 8, 2025 |with Front Porch Arts Collective

A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE – Book by Terrence McNally | Music by Stephen Flaherty | Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens | Feb. 21 – Mar. 22, 2025

JAJA’S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING – by Jocelyn Bioh | May 2 – 31, 2025

“I can’t wait to share this bold and entertaining line-up of shows with our adventurous Boston audiences,” said Daigneault, in announcing the new SpeakEasy season. “Each of these shows is uniquely theatrical, sure to spark conversation, and a celebration of the importance of sharing our stories to better appreciate our common humanity.”

“We are also thrilled,” added Daigneault, “to be teaming up once again with Front Porch Arts Collective to present the New England Premiere of AIN’T NO MO’, the acclaimed 2023 Best Play Tony nominee.”

Daigneault also announced that, beginning in September, SpeakEasy will move up its evening start times to 7PM on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 7:30PM on Fridays and Saturdays.

Subscriptions are now on sale and can be purchased by calling BostonTheatreScene Audience Services at 617-933-8600, going online to www.SpeakEasyStage.com, or walking up to the Calderwood Pavilion Box Office at 527 Tremont Street in Boston’s South End.

More information about each of SpeakEasy’s 2024-2025 productions can be found on the following pages or at www.SpeakEasyStage.com.





