TESLA And THE CONCERT: A TRIBUTE TO ABBA Added To Indian Ranch 2025 Lineup

Two new shows have been added to the 2025 lineup at Indian Ranch in Webster, MA. Tesla on Sunday, June 1, 2025 and The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA on Sunday, August 3, 2025.

TESLA may have been born in the mid 80s, but their bluesy, soulful sound is strongly embedded in the roots of organic, authentic, 1970s rock and roll. The same roots that produced bands like The Allman Brothers, Grand Funk Railroad, AC/DC, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Aerosmith. TESLA has endured many of the same taste-changing challenges that affected many in the post grunge world, but through it all, their blue-collar work ethic and dedication to the faithful fan base has helped them not just survive but thrive. TESLA’s legacy is alive and well as they continue to record and sellout venues all over the world. As comfortable, rugged, and dependable as your favorite pair of boots, they endure. TESLA is a celebration of the greatest spirits of rock and roll.

The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA continues to be the top ABBA tribute group in the world, dazzling all who see with their fantastic performance while playing the most iconic hits, including “Mamma Mia,” “S.O.S,” “Money, Money, Money,” “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” “Waterloo,” “Gimme, Gimme, Gimme” and “Dancing Queen.” Come dance, come sing, having the time of your life at THE ULTIMATE TRIBUTE CELEBRATION as The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA brings one of the greatest pop phenomena back to life.

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater’s Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Tickets are on sale now for Get The Led Out on June 6th, Little River Band on July 6th, Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show on July 20th, Yachtley Crew on July 24th, and Tyler Hubbard on August 18th. More shows will be announced soon.

Tickets for Tesla on Sunday, June 1, 2025 and The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA on Sunday, August 3, 2025 go on-sale Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird GA tickets will be available January 25-January 31. Tickets are available online at www.indianranch.com, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or at the Indian Ranch Box Office.

All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour’s drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield. For more information, visit www.indianranch.com.

