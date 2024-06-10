Summer Boston Celtic Music Festival Set To Take Place In July At Club Passim

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Passim's Summer Boston Celtic Music Festival (BCMFest) will return for the Independence Day weekend on Sunday, July 7th with a day-long celebration featuring performances by Boston artists and dancers. The festival, which features both free and ticketed events, highlights the rich Celtic traditions in Boston, offering live music and dancing at Club Passim in Harvard Square. The entire lineup and tickets for the night performances are available at passim.org.

“This year's Summer BCMFest will have amazing Boston musicians and performers who will showcase the vibrant Celtic communities we have right here in Boston,” says Summer McCall, BCMFest Director. “Guests will be offered a variety of events from food, dancing, and singing.”

BCMFest gets going early on the 7th with a special Celtic edition of Passim's Live Music Brunch from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM featuring a set from The Carroll Sisters with Adam Hendey followed by an open Irish/Scottish session.

Summer BCMFest continues at 3:00 PM with free outdoor performances on Palmer Street from fiddle player and Boston Irish Music School teacher Clíodhna Field who will lead a group of youth fiddle players in their performance. Folk duo Mrs. Wilberforce, made up of Kyra Davies (fiddle, viola, vocals) and Sean Smith (guitar, bouzouki, tenor banjo, vocals) will follow at 4:00 PM.

Sunday night's ticketed performances begin at 7:00 PM in the club. One ticket gets you access to all three groups performing that night. Kicking off the evening will be Boston's own multi-instrumentalist and BCMFest veteran Elias Cardoso. Joining Elias Cardoso on fiddle are Kate Knudsvig (fiddle, vocals) and Adam Hendey on guitar.

Adam Hendey will also play with his band, The Adam Hendey Band which includes Clara Rose (fiddle, vocals) Erin Hogan (Vocals, guitar, harmonium), Brendan Hearn (cello) and Elias Cardoso.

The night will close with a performance from the talented group, Eight Feet Tall, who will showcase their traditional Irish music players Dan Accardi (the Ivy Leaf) and Armand Aromin (the Ivy Leaf, the Vox Hunters) and traditional dancers Rebecca McGowan and Jackie O'Riley (co-creators of From the Floor, 2022 Massachusetts Cultural Council Fellows in Choreography).

Passim's Summer BCMFest is modeled after the annual BCMFest, a gathering held each January to celebrate Greater Boston's richness of music, song and dance from Irish, Scottish, Cape Breton and other Celtic traditions.

Tickets are $23-$25 for Summer BCMFest's night performances and are available at Passim.org. The day-long festival takes place on Sunday, July 7th starting at 3 PM at 47 Palmer St., Cambridge MA 02138.

About Passim

The mission of Passim is to provide truly exceptional and interactive live musical experiences for both performers and audiences, to nurture artists at all stages of their career, and to build a vibrant music community. Passim does so through their legendary listening venue, music school, artist grants and outreach programs. As a nonprofit since 1994, Passim carries on the heritage of our predecessors-the historic Club 47 (1958-1968) and for-profit Passim (1969-1994). We cultivate a diverse mix of musical traditions, where the emphasis is on the relationship between performers and audience and teachers and students. Located in Harvard Square, Passim serves Cambridge and the broader region by featuring local, national and international artists. Our ultimate goal is to help the performance arts flourish and thereby enrich the lives of members of our community. For a complete schedule, visit www.passim.org.

