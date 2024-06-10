Spire Center For Performing Arts to Present Quinn Sullivan, Van Morrison Tribute & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth, Massachusetts, will present three new shows. Bedford, Massachusetts native Quinn Sullivan will play on September 13 with his new album “Salvation”. The Van Morrison Tribute band Moondance will play on October 19 and Country music singer and Grammy winner Pam Tillis on October 25.

From the South Coast of Massachusetts, Quinn Sullivan is an American singer, songwriter, and guitarist. He is known for his accomplishments at an early age, with the release of his first album at the age of twelve. "Midnight Highway," Sullivan's 2017 release, peaked at number 3 on the Billboard Top Blues Albums Chart. Sullivan released his fourth studio album, Wide Awake, preceded by the singles "All Around The World," "How Many Tears," and "In A World Without You". Quinn's performance experience includes appearances on leading national television programs such as The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Conan, and The Oprah Winfrey Show, to name a few.

Moondance is the ultimate Van Morrison Tribute Concert. Van the Man has done it all - from classic rockers to legendary tunes, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has never failed to impress music lovers around the globe. This incredible show captures the Van Morrison concert experience like no other. Guests will hear classic tunes - "Brown Eyed Girl," "Moondance," "Domino," "It Stoned Me," "Tupelo Honey," "Wild Night," "Into The Mystic," and "Caravan" - just to name a few. The show is packed with one VM classic after the next.

The daughter of country legend Mel Tillis, Pam Tillis made her own way in the music business, eventually becoming a contemporary country star in the '90s. Pam has performed on the Broadway stage in New York, modeled on the pages of Glamour Magazine, and is a proud member of The Grand Ole Opry. Some of Pam's most memorable award moments are being a 3-time CMA award winner, including the prestigious 1994 Female Vocalist Of The Year Award, and being nominated multiple times for Grammy's Best Female Country Vocal Performance in 1993 for "Maybe It Was Memphis, in 1996 for "Mi Vida Loca" and in 1998 for "All The Good Ones Are Gone". Pam is also proud to be a 9-time Academy of Country Music Award nominee, a 2-time Grammy award winner, a 6-time Grammy nominee, and an American Music Award nominee.

Tickets go on sale for these shows Saturday, June 15, at 6:00 a.m at spirecenter.org. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.

