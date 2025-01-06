Spire Center Adds Four New Shows To Spring Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Spire Center for Performing Arts has announced four new shows for its spring lineup.

On March 1, comedians Chris Pennie and Joe Espi will perform. Comedian Lenny Clarke will perform on March 14, Grammy-nominated artist Matt Cusson will play on March 27, and New Orleans musician Shamarr Allen will be at the Spire on March 29. Tickets go on sale for these shows on Saturday, January 11, at 6:00 a.m. at spirecenter.org.

Chris Pennie and Joe Espi will co-headline night of comedy. Pennie has been entertaining crowds since 2005. In 2011, he was a finalist in the Plymouth Rock Comedy Festival and Dick Doherty's Beantown Comedy Riots as well as being invited to the Laughing Skull Festival in Atlanta and the Boston Comedy Festival. In 2012, Pennie was a finalist in CMT's Next Big Comic. Espi's self deprecating style along with his heavy sarcasm has made him a local favorite. Audiences enjoy how he jabs at his childhood, dysfunctional family, and disastrous dates. Comedian Andrea Henry will open.

Stand-up comedian Lenny Clarke has an oddly calibrated act – his material and his perspective is very much in an old-school Don Rickles vein, but his attitude is very much that of a quick-witted young comic. He was the most famous “saloon comic” in Boston during the 1980s, the heyday of the Boston comedy scene. The DVD release When Standup Stood Out (2006) details Clarke's early career and affiliations with other famous Boston comics, such as his good friends Steven Wright and Denis Leary. He had a part on the television special "Rodney Dangerfield: Nothin' Goes Right" on HBO and starred in his own show “Lenny” as Lenny Callahan on CBS.

Matt Cusson has been touring the world on his own and with many other artists for 15 years, and is fresh off one of the biggest years of his career. In 2019, Cusson toured with Christina Aguilera, singing the acclaimed duet “Say Something” with her. He also toured with India.Arie, opening with the inaugural winner of The Voice, Javier Colon, and singing in a trio with India and Javier during the shows. He also released two singles with nine-time Grammy Award Nominee Dave Koz, and is being featured on Dave's upcoming project.

Shamarr Allen is the lead vocalist and trumpeter of his band “Shamarr Allen & The Underdawgs.” Allen has collaborated with many renowned artists around the world such as Willie Nelson, Patti LaBelle, Galatic, Harrick Connick Jr, and Lenny Kravitz, to name a few. He is a sought after artist for festivals and venues around the world. In addition to displaying his skills on the front-line as a lead performer, Allen is also a Music Composer, writer, and producer.

Other upcoming shows at the Spire Center include Comedy Night with Brian Glowacki on January 10, The Shady Roosters on January 12 and 26, Sarah Martin on January 16, Little Lies (Fleetwood Mac tribute) on January 17, Crystal Ship (tribute to The Doors) on January 18, O'Neal Armstrong on January 23, Ryan Montbleau on January 24, Vapors of Morphine on January 25, Rachel Summer and the Travelling Light on January 30, and Amanda Carr with the Ken Clark Organ Trio on January 31.

Tickets go on sale for these shows on Saturday, January 11, at 6:00 a.m. at spirecenter.org. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.

