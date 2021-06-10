SpeakEasy Stage Announces THE BOSTON PROJECT: PROJECT RESILIENCE

From June 18-30, SpeakEasy Stage Company will proudly stream THE BOSTON PROJECT: PROJECT RESILIENCE, six World Premiere, site-specific, ten-minute plays written by local playwrights that celebrate the unique and enduring spirit of Boston and its residents.

The plays were filmed live throughout the city, in such locations as the East Boston waterfront, outside the Hyde Park branch of the Boston Public Library, and at the Ether Statue in the Boston Public Garden. They were then assembled into one cohesive film which will stream from Friday, June 18 to Wednesday June 30, 2021 only.

These original short plays were commissioned by SpeakEasy Stage as part of its new works initiative The Boston Project.

The six playwrights selected for THE BOSTON PROJECT: PROJECT RESILIENCE are Fabiola R. Decius, Hortense Gerardo, Paige Monopoli, Nico Pang, Adriana RoCale, and Magda Romanska.

These authors' plays were each assigned a local Boston director to rehearse and put these works before the cameras. The PROJECT RESILIENCE directing team is Michelle Aguillon, Michelle Ambila, Des Bennett, Alex Lonati, Dawn Meredith Simmons, and Dmitry Troyanov.

The PROJECT RESILIENCE plays are also all monologues. The six Boston-area actors assigned to bring these stories and characters to life are: Paige Clark, Darya Denisova, Graciela Femenia, Jupiter Lê, Cheryl D. Singleton, and Gigi Watson.

The creative team is Adele Nadine Traub (Production Stage Manager); Allie Dibiase (Assistant Stage Manager); Lilian McGrail (Assistant Stage Manager); Wesley Verge (Video Production Designer/Videographer); Glenn Perry (Videographer); Alex Lonati (Associate Producer); and Dawn Meredith Simmons (Associate Producer).

Ticket prices for THE BOSTON PROJECT: PROJECT RESILIENCE are $30. Discounts are available. For tickets or more information, the public is invited to visit www.SpeakEasyStage.com.