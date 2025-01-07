Shakespeare & Company Appoints Sunie Gorey Director Of Development

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Shakespeare & Company has appointed Sunie Gorey of Housatonic, Mass., Director of Development by Shakespeare & Company.

In her position, Gorey is responsible for supporting Shakespeare & Company's mission and vision through the development of new and expanded income streams, cultivation of the Company's donors and Board of Trustees, and various engagements with constituents in the Berkshire County community, in addition to more focused initiatives such as expanding the alumni networks for Shakespeare & Company's Education Program and Center for Actor Training.

Gorey recorded early successes with Shakespeare & Company in the first three months following her appointment, including the first-ever Center for Actor Training Alumni Event in New York, N.Y., and the Fill the Quill Match Challenge, which raised $75,000 for Shakespeare & Company's Education Program during the Fall Festival of Shakespeare - a nine-week exploration of Shakespeare plays that brings together more than 500 high school students annually.

Shakespeare & Company's Board of Trustees Chair, Beverly Hyman, Ph.D., praised Gorey's professional experiences and skill sets, along with what Hyman sees as a deep understanding of both nonprofits and the American theater landscape.

"Sunie's talent, creativity, energy, and warmth make her a terrific addition to our team," she said. "But an essential ingredient to her success is how well she embraces the artistic and community mission of our company."

Most recently, Gorey served as Associate Director of Alumni and Parent Engagement with The Hotchkiss School of Lakeville, Conn., leading numerous initiatives in fundraising, community outreach, and stakeholder engagement. She also served for several years as Field Marketing Manager for Lundberg Family Farms based in Richvale, Calif. - one of the United States' top brands of organic products - and as Program Manager for The Provincetown Theater, a year-round, nonprofit theater company on Cape Cod, Mass., among other positions.

Gorey holds a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature and Culture from Pace University, White Plains, N.Y., an MBA in Organizational Leadership from Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester, N.H., and a certificate in Nonprofit Management from Cape Cod Community College, West Barnstable, Mass.

"I am honored to join Shakespeare & Company as the new Director of Development and am inspired by the influential legacy this organization holds in the Berkshires and beyond," she said. "I look forward to building on the Company's dedication to artistic excellence, exceptional training, and educational outreach, advancing our mission to bring the transformative power of Shakespeare and modern plays to our audiences, artists, and community.

"Together, we will create new pathways for engagement and sustainable growth, ensuring that Shakespeare & Company continues to thrive for generations to come."

For more about Shakespeare & Company's current fundraising and development efforts including alumni networks, contact Sunie Gorey at sgorey@shakespeare.org or 413.637.1199, ext. 180.

