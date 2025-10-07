 tracker
Seth MacFarlane to Ring in the New Year with the Boston Pops at Symphony Hall

The Emmy and Grammy-nominated entertainer returns for a one-night-only celebration on December 31.

By: Oct. 07, 2025
Seth MacFarlane to Ring in the New Year with the Boston Pops at Symphony Hall Image
Following his acclaimed performances with the Boston Pops in 2016 and 2018, Seth MacFarlane will return to Symphony Hall to close out 2025 with a New Year’s Eve concert on Wednesday, December 31 at 8 p.m.

The evening will be conducted by Emmy-winning and Grammy-nominated composer Joel McNeely, a longtime MacFarlane collaborator making his Pops debut.

Best known as the creator of Family Guy, Ted, and American Dad!, MacFarlane will perform an elegant program of big band standards and selections from the Great American Songbook, showcasing his signature baritone voice and vintage swing style.

In June, MacFarlane released his ninth studio album, Lush Life: The Lost Sinatra Arrangements, which features twelve rediscovered arrangements originally written for Frank Sinatra by Nelson Riddle, Billy May, and Don Costa. The album debuted at No. 1 on iTunes’ Jazz chart, and reached the top 5 on Billboard’s Jazz Albums chart.

MacFarlane’s previous albums—including Music is Better Than Words, Holiday for Swing, and No One Ever Tells You—have earned him five Grammy nominations and several No. 1 jazz debuts. A lifelong champion of the Great American Songbook, he acquired the complete Sinatra music archive in 2018 and has since performed with leading orchestras across the country, as well as duetted with Barbra Streisand and appeared with John Williams at the Hollywood Bowl.

The New Year’s Eve event will also feature a cash bar and dining options, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and the concert beginning at 8 p.m.




