Seal to Bring 30th Anniversary Tour to Boch Center's Wang Theatre in May

The tour comes to Boston for one show at the Boch Center Wang Theatre on May 12, 2023.

Jan. 22, 2023  
GRAMMY award-winning global icon Seal will embark on a massive 30th Anniversary Tour across North America this spring. Produced by Live Nation, he will team up with longtime producer and trusted collaborator Trevor Horn, who will take on the role of musical director for the run of shows; additionally, Horn's acclaimed new wave band The Buggles will be featured as special guest performers. The tour comes to Boston for one show at the Boch Center Wang Theatre on May 12, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 27 at BochCenter.org.

The 30TH Anniversary Tour will commemorate three decades of his landmark self-titled debut album Seal (1991) and eponymous follow-up Seal II (1994). He will be performing the records in their entirety for the first time, delivering a set highlighted by classic chart-topping anthems such as "Crazy," "Future Love Paradise," "Killer," and "Kiss From A Rose." Expect soul staples and standards peppered throughout the set, showcasing the full spectrum of his incredible repertoire.

Seal also performed his iconic hit "Kiss From A Rose" on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Watch the performance below.

Last fall, he reissued Seal as the 4-CD/2-LP SEAL: DELUXE EDITION complete with rarities, a 12"x12" hardcover book that includes never-before-published photos and liner notes courtesy of Jim Farber, a previously unreleased 13-track concert performance, and more, with all music impeccably remastered by Trevor Horn. The set has been widely acclaimed: American Songwriter celebrated the set's "incredible dance remixes," while Paste proclaimed it one of "The 20 Best Album Reissues of 2022," writing, "Looking back three decades later, Seal's combination of pop, funk, rock and dance hit harder than we might have realized at the time."

Seal notably reached RIAA platinum status in the United States, cracking the Top 30 of the Billboard 200. In the UK, it earned a double-platinum certification and captured #1 on the UK Album Charts. Describing the magic of this debut, Pitchfork likened it to "a vast, multi-sensory explosion of color and texture, a voice giving voice to something beautiful."

ABOUT SEAL

Wielding one of the most identifiable voices of all-time, Seal has left an indelible imprint on pop, R&B, soul, and dance music. Along the way, he has sold over 30 million albums worldwide, generated over 1 billion streams, and garnered four GRAMMY Awards, three BRIT Awards, Two Ivor Novello Awards, and one MTV VMA. As a versatile and vital force throughout popular culture, his catalog encompasses ubiquitous anthems such as "Killer," "Crazy," and "Kiss From A Rose," which toppled the Billboard Hot 100 at #1, scored GRAMMY Awards for "Record of the Year" and "Song of the Year" and adorned his quadruple-platinum 1994 epic, Seal II. In retrospect, Stereogum likened it to a "radio wave sent out across the universe from a much, much prettier planet." In addition to appearing in films by iconic directors such as Spike Lee and the late Joel Schumacher, his music has been celebrated with covers by Alanis Morissette, Bastille, and George Michael, to name a few. Speaking to his enduring influence, Seal notably appeared in John Hamburg's Me Time alongside Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg, The Lonely Island's cult classic Pop Star: Never Stop Never Stopping, Tyler Perry's The Passion, America's Got Talent, and The Masked Singer. Most recently, he earned a GRAMMY Award nod in the category of "Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album" for Standards in 2019. Along the way, he has collaborated with everyone from Jeff Beck, Joni Mitchell, and Santana to P!nk, John Legend, and Gallant. However, Seal's voice resounds louder than ever with more music in 2022 and beyond.

Tickets are available at the Boch Center Box Office, www.bochcenter.org, by calling (800) 982-ARTS (2787) and via Ticketmaster. The Wang Theatre is located at 270 Tremont Street in Boston, MA

About the Boch Center

The Boch Center is one of the nation's leading nonprofit performing arts institutions and a guardian of the historic Wang and Shubert Theatres. As New England's largest cultural venue, the Boch Center is home to theater, classical and popular music, dance, comedy, opera, Broadway musicals, family entertainment, and more.

Located in Boston's historic Theater District, the Boch Center also offers a diverse mix of educational, cultural and community outreach initiatives, including the City Spotlights Leadership Program and the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame; collaborates with artists and local nonprofit arts organizations; preserves historic venues; and acts as a champion for Greater Boston's arts and cultural community. Learn more at bochcenter.org.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit http://www.livenationentertainment.com.




