Say Darling, Lúnasa and More Set for Spire Center for Performing Arts

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The Spire Center for Performing Arts has announced five new concerts on the schedule including a benefit concert raising funds to fight homelessness with The Yellowhouse Blues Band November 14, Say Darling on November 27, The World's Greatest Elvis December 5, and Lúnasa's "Irish Solstice Celebration” on December 17. These shows go on sale this Saturday, September 19 at 6:00 AM. Tickets for all Spire Center shows are available at spirecenter.org.

The YellowHouse Blues Band has partnered with the Spire Center for Performing Arts for a concert November 14 to raise funds for the Plymouth Taskforce to End Homelessness, whose mission is to end homelessness in the Plymouth, MA area. The YellowHouse Blues Band is a 9-piece, high energy blues & blues rock band with horns and multiple vocalists, known for putting their own take on popular songs and making them their own.

Say Darling takes the stage at the Spire Center on November 27. Ten years ago, Grammy-Nominated singer and songwriter Celia Woodsmith of the acclaimed bluegrass band Della Mae, and her friend, critically lauded guitarist Chris Hersch formerly of the alt. country rock band Girls Guns & Glory, both took a temporary step back from their international touring projects. Each had independently decided to relax their rigorous schedules, both ending up back home in New England with time on their hands. These two road warriors and workaholics didn't take long before delving into a new and exciting project, which became Say Darling. Blending distinctive original songs with classic tunes that pay homage to a shared musical heritage, Say Darling evokes the funky drive of Little Feat, the moving vocals of Bonnie Raitt and the instrumental prowess of the Tedeschi-Trucks Band.

The World's Greatest Elvis, featuring Travis Ledoyt will be rockin' the Spire on December 5. Travis Ledoyt is a singer, songwriter and performer who gained notoriety with his tribute to Elvis Presley starting in 2001. He's since garnered high praise from those who knew Elvis personally, including D. J. Fontana, who was Elvis Presley's drummer, said “This is as close as you'll get to seeing a concert by Elvis Presley in the early years.” Though based in the US, Ledoyt performs around the globe from Hong Kong to the UK.

Lúnasa's "Irish Solstice Celebration" with special guest Dave Curley arrives in Plymouth December 17, just days before the longest night. Named for an ancient Celtic harvest festival, Lúnasa was formed in 1997 from members of some of the greatest Irish groups of the previous decade. From the start, the band's complex arrangements and unique sound reshaped the boundaries of traditional music and energized audiences the world over. Lúnasa are joined for their 2026 winter season by special guest Dave Curley, a multi-instrumentalist, singer and songwriter from Galway, Ireland. He is a member of award winning Irish trad bands One for the Foxes and Slide.

Other upcoming events at the Spire include Bearly Dead September 15; The Young Fables September 17; Don't Look Back: The Boston Experience September 19; Donna the Buffalo September 25; Young Dubliners September 26 at 7:30pm (doors at 6:30pm); Calyx Piano Trio September 27 at 3pm (doors at 2pm); Jon Pousette-Dart with Jim Chapdelaine October 2; The Fat City Band, October 3; Adam Ezra Group October 8; Eileen Ivers & Universal Roots October 9; Patty Larkin & Lucy Kaplansky October 17; Anthony Geraci Saturday October 24; Lenny Clark October 30; Borromeo String Quartet November 1; BT ALC Big Band November 6; The Fools 50th Anniversary Show November 7; Floydian Trip: A Tribute to Pink Floyd November 21; James Montgomery November 28; Gary Ho! Ho! Hoey Rockin' Holiday Show December 6; Divas with a Twist December 11; Michael Sweet Band 10th Annual Christmas Show December 12; and Ricki Lee Jones December 20.

The Spire Center for Performing Arts presents Plymouth Task Force to End Homelessness Benefit featuring The Yellowhouse Blues Band Saturday November 14 at 8pm (doors at 7pm); Say Darling Friday November 27 at 8pm (doors at 7pm); The World's Greatest Elvis featuring Travis LedoytSaturday December 5 at 8pm (doors at 7pm); and Lúnasa's "Irish Solstice Celebration" with special guest Dave Curley Thursday December 17 at 8pm (doors at 7pm). Tickets for all shows are available at spirecenter.org.

The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible. Public parking is available streetside and at public lots near the venue.

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