Plymouth's Spire Center For Performing Arts Will Launch Spire Music Academy In September

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For more than a decade, Plymouth's Spire Center for Performing Arts has been a place where incredible artists have taken the stage. This September, it opens the Spire Music Academy, a new music school offering a dynamic, performance-driven music education for children, teens, and adult musicians at every stage.

The Spire Music Academy will offer private instruction, ensembles, chorus, a cappella, improvisation, songwriting, and more—all led by accomplished professional musicians in a creative, supportive environment. Students won't just learn music, they'll have opportunities to perform on the very same stage that has welcomed world-class artists.

Dona Maher, director of the Spire Music Academy, said “the academy is designed for students of every age and ability, providing kindergarteners through to adults with an opportunity to study with conservatory trained professional musicians. This enables students to study with music makers who continue to teach, perform, compose, arrange and record professionally.

“We offer a comprehensive musical education that embraces both tradition and innovation,” Maher continued. “Within an inclusive, supportive, and creative environment, students of all ages and stages are encouraged to explore their artistry, build strong musicianship, and grow in confidence and character.”

Enrollment is open now for classes beginning in September. Private lessons are offered in piano, jazz piano, voice, improvisation, and singer-songwriter & production.

The Spire Music Academy will be the home of three performing groups, the Spire Children's Chorus (grades 3-8), Spire A Cappella (grades 9-12), and Spire Jazz Ensemble (grades 9-12). Admission to these ensembles are by audition, and include performance opportunities on the Spire Center's main stage throughout the year.

Spire Music Academy offers coaching for existing bands and groups across all genres who are ready to grow together. This program will help musicians refine their sound, strengthen connection, and bring greater clarity and expression to their music, and classes take place on the Spire's main stage

Dona Maher holds a Bachelor of Science in Piano from Towson State University, Maryland where she studied piano performance, piano pedagogy, and piano ensemble. She also holds a Master of Music in Piano Performance from the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston, where she studied with Jane Tan, Konrad Wolff, and Wha Kyung Byun.

Heading the faculty is composer and pianist Lenny Williams, who has created musical soundtracks for television and film for over three decades, winning six Emmy Awards for his work. His career has spanned live performance, composition, recording, and collaboration with acclaimed artists across genres. Williams is also Professor in the Film Scoring Department at Berklee College of Music.

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