CHRIS BOTTI AT SEA IV: FALL COLORS To Set Sail For Autumn Landscape Cruise

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GRAMMY®-winning musician Chris Botti will bring his annual Chris Botti at Sea cruise to New England and Canada for the first time next fall, pairing a new itinerary through North America's autumn landscapes with an all-star lineup of artists. Michael McDonald, Sarah McLachlan, Corinne Bailey Rae, Lizz Wright, José James, Peter Cincotti and more will join Botti for the October 6–12, 2027 sailing, which begins in Boston and concludes in Quebec City, with stops in Portland, Maine; Saint John, New Brunswick; Sydney, Nova Scotia; and Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island.

“I’m really excited about where we’re taking Botti At Sea in 2027,” says Botti. “We’ve never done this itinerary before, and being able to experience New England and Canada at such a beautiful time of year is going to be incredible. Imagine spending the day exploring these beautiful cities and towns, taking in the fall scenery and then coming back onboard to hear some of the best musicians in the world. It’s a pretty unique combination, and I think our guests are going to love it.”

The new route offers an experience for the many fans who return to Botti at Sea year after year, while giving first-time guests the opportunity to explore a part of North America during it’s most vibrant time of year. As the ship travels through New England and Canada during the height of the fall season, guests will visit historic cities and coastal small towns and surround themselves in the landscapes of red, gold and orange while spending every night enjoying intimate concerts by world-class musicians and vocalists in a setting unlike any music festival or land-based venue.

Botti at Sea IV: Fall Colors will place aboard the Celebrity Summit, a Millenium Class ship that features all the comforts of a first-class cruise vacation with exceptional dining, luxurious accommodations and sweeping ocean and land views. Stateroom prices begin at $2,975 per person (double occupancy) and include access to all major performances, interviews, parties and onboard events (select artist-hosted activities may carry an additional fee), all meals in the ship’s main restaurants, late-night mini-buffets and non-bottled beverages such as coffee, tea and juices. For more information, visit Botti at Sea or call 888.852.9987.

Botti at Sea is produced by Signature Cruise Experiences, the gold standard for live entertainment at sea since 2001. With more than 100 full-ship charters to its credit, Signature Cruise Experiences has produced themed programs of all types throughout the world, including The Jazz Cruise, The Smooth Jazz Cruise, Journey of Jazz, David Foster at Sea, Top Shelf Country Cruise and The Yacht Rock Cruise. More than 200,000 guests have sailed on Signature Cruise Experiences programs.

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