Sandra Shipley Joins the Cast of Cape Playhouse's THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

Complete casting has been announced for The Cape Playhouse's starry upcoming production of Oscar Wilde's timeless classic, The Importance of Being Earnest.

Directed by Matt Lenz, performances are scheduled from June 12 - 22 at the historic venue on Cape Cod, kicking off its 93rd season.

Joining the previously announced Edward Hibbert as Lady Bracknell will be Sandra Shipley (The Importance of Being Earnest, Present Laughter) as Miss Prism, Dan Amboyer (Younger) as Jack, Jason Gotay (Bring It On) as Algernon, Mahira Kakkar (Orange is the New Black) as Gwendolen, Olivia Hebert as Cecily and John Thomas Waite (Amadeus) as the Rev. Charles Chasuble.

Rounding out the cast are Jesse Sharp as Lane and Victor Warren as Merriman.

The limited engagement will have scenic design by Rob Odorisio, costume design by Sky Switser, lighting design by Jaron Hermansen, sound design by Joe Palermo and wig design by Tommy Kurzman. The production stage manager is James Hansen and casting is by Geoff Josselson Casting.

Season subscriptions and individual tickets are now on sale at CapePlayhouse.com or by phone at 508-385-3911.

The Cape Playhouse was founded in 1927 by Raymond Moore. His vision was to have a theatre a smart, sophisticated summer theatre that would bring Broadway to Cape Cod. Now referred to as the "Place Where Broadway Goes to Summer" by The New York Times, The Cape Playhouse has attracted a long litany of famous actors since its inception in 1927 including Julie Andrews, Bernadette Peters, Olympia Dukakis, Bette Davis, Henry Fonda, Betty White, Gertrude Lawrence and Ginger Rogers to name a few. Recent productions include Judy Kuhn and Mary Testa in Steel Magnolias, Julia Murney in Gypsy and being named one of the 50 best theatres in American. The Cape Playhouse also holds the distinction of being the longest continually operating professional theatre in the United States.





